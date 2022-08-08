‘He truly was an American treasure.’ Luminaries react to death of historian David McCullough

“Remember and honor the incomparable David McCullough,” tweeted author and presidential historian Michael Beschloss on Monday. “I hope that the great David McCullough is right now chatting and laughing with T.R., Truman and John Adams.”

McCullough’s best-selling biographies of Harry Truman and John Adams made him one of America’s most popular and acclaimed historians, and his connections to Massachusetts were extensive.

The two-time winner of both the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award told the Boston Globe in 2015 that he and his wife, Rosalee, raised their children at the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard, and the National Park Service honored him during a 2016 ceremony on Boston Common for featuring park sites in his many books.

The Patriot Ledger reported in 2017 that McCullough and his wife had moved in 2016 from Boston’s Back Bay to Hingham.

“I sat next to David McCullough at Mount Vernon,” tweeted Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy and president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, on Monday. “He was like a 15 year old with a first crush- so in love was he with our country. We could all use a dose of McCullough today. Rip.”

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said the nation is “forever grateful” to McCullough for his literary output.

“I’m saddened to hear about the passing of the great historian David McCullough,” Hayden tweeted Monday. “His dedication in telling this nation’s story taught us more about the American spirit and its value to our collective history. For that we are forever grateful. He truly was an American treasure.”

Jon Meacham, a prominent historian whose books include “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush,” praised McCullough as well Monday.

“A generous man who chose to believe the best about America, and about Americans,” Meacham tweeted. “May light perpetual shine upon him.”

Jonathan Karp, president and chief executive officer of McCullough’s publisher Simon & Schuster, also described McCullough as a “national treasure” in a statement Monday.

“His books brought history to life for millions of readers,” Karp said. “Through his biographies, he dramatically illustrated the most ennobling parts of the American character. Simon & Schuster has been honored to be David’s publisher for 54 years. He was greatly admired and beloved throughout our company. We will cherish his work for as long as we are publishing books.”

McCullough’s biography on Truman is a leading title on the former president, according to the Harry S. Truman Library & Museum.

“We are very saddened to learn of the death of David McCullough,” the library tweeted Monday. “His Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Mr. Truman is indeed one of the best books out there on President Truman.”

Retired US Navy Admiral James Stavridis, former supreme allied commander of NATO, tweeted Monday that a different McCullough title was his favorite.

“Sorry to hear of the passing of David McCullough,” Stavridis wrote. “He did more to shine a light on our history than anyone. My favorite is ‘The Greater Journey’ which he signed for me. Sail proud, sir.”

