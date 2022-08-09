John Travolta posts tribute to ‘Grease’ co-star Olivia Newton-John

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.”

John Travolta, a longtime friend and former co-star of the late Olivia Newton-John, posted a tribute to the actress on Instagram, with a photo of her from her 1974 album, “If You Love Me, Let Me Know.”

The actress, who rose to fame after starring as Sandy in the 1978 film “Grease,” and later became a major advocate and sponsor for cancer research, died Monday after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

Travolta and Newton-John maintained a lifelong friendship after appearing together in “Grease,” which became one of the highest-grossing movie musicals in history and earned an Oscar nomination for best song. The pair later co-starred in the 1983 film “Two of a Kind.”

In 2019, Travolta and Newton-John appeared together in costume for a “Grease” singalong and Q&A in West Palm Beach, Fla. Newton-John appeared first in a white shirt and yellow skirt — recreating Sandy’s costume from the beginning of the movie — before switching to a leather jacket and black pants for the Q&A.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again,” Travolta wrote in his tribute. “Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”





