Chris Sale has surgery on right wrist after bicycle accident and is out for the season

Chris Sale had surgery on his right wrist after fracturing it in a bicycling accident Saturday, the Red Sox announced.
He will miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Sale is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for spring training in 2023.
Dr. Matthew Leibman performed the surgery Monday at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley.
Sale had played catch Friday, the latest step on yet another comeback trail for the lefthander, who had surgery on his left pinkie finger July 18 to repair a fracture. Sale had been injured the previous day when he was struck by a line drive off the bat of the Yankees’ Aaron Hicks.
Advertisement
Sale, 33, has made only 11 starts for the Sox the last three seasons. He had Tommy John surgery in 2020, which was followed by a fractured rib prior to spring training this year. He returned to the Sox July 12 with five shutout innings at Tampa Bay before his finger was broken.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.