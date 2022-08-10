Following Globe report, Suffolk DA Hayden announces grand jury investigation into Transit Police coverup

Hayden’s office issued a press release saying it was opening a grand jury investigation into the April 2021 traffic dispute in which an off-duty transit officer allegedly pointed his gun at a Black man. Hayden, who inherited the case upon taking office earlier this year, said that the case had always been active and open and that the timing of the grand jury had nothing to do with the Globe report.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden took the unusual step Wednesday of publicly announcing a grand jury investigation just days after a Globe report raised questions about whether his office tried quash a case against Transit Police officers involved in a coverup.

Advertisement

“I understand that today’s announcement will be perceived as a reaction to media reports,” Hayden said. “I cannot control perceptions. But I can assure everyone that this action would be happening on the same timeline regardless of what attention this investigation did or didn’t attract.”

The Globe reported Sunday that Hayden’s top deputy, Kevin Mullen, told the Transit Police officer’s attorney in April that he had “no appetite to prosecute this case.” The attorney, Robert Griffin, memorialized the conversation in a sworn affidavit filed in Boston Municipal Court. Transit officials had also pushed the Suffolk DA’s office to prosecute the matter, and were frustrated by the handling of the case.

Hayden’s office initially told the Globe that Griffin’s affidavit is “not true” — an accusation that, if proven, could get Griffin disbarred. Griffin stood by his filing, which the Hayden administration later described as a misunderstanding.

The Globe story examined the actions of Jacob Green, a white off-duty Transit Police officer who was accused of pointing his gun at a Black man during a traffic dispute. Green was off duty, but summoned other officers to pull the man over. Then he wrote the man a ticket himself.

Advertisement

Green filed two police reports, while a friend on the force filed a third, each of which were false, according to Transit Police officials. Transit officials brought the case to then-Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who launched an investigation. But when Hayden became district attorney, transit officials and Green’s attorney allege Hayden’s office moved to dump the case. Hayden denied that allegation, and provided a series of shifting and contradictory explanations for what happened.

Transit Police officials have been pushing the district attorney’s office to file charges against Green and his former colleague, officer Kevin Davis.

Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.





Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan. Evan Allen can be reached at evan.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @evanmallen.