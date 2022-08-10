Just when the Red Sox had hope, the bullpen dashed it in loss to Braves

Yet after Wednesday’s 8-4 loss to the Braves at Fenway Park, it’s becoming harder to take a postseason berth seriously.

The Sox’ pen is seemingly empty, patched together by misfits and underperformers as the team clings to postseason hopes.

The Red Sox bullpen has a 7.15 ERA since the All-Star break, allowing 62 earned runs in just 78 innings.

The Sox (54-58) dropped their fourth game in a row, a loss supplied by a relief crew that yielded five earned runs in four innings. It’s the Sox’ sixth loss in seven games. Even with nine timely hits from the offense, the carcass of a bullpen found a way to blow it.

Advertisement

Nick Pivetta had a 5.20 ERA in 17 starts this season against teams whose records were .500 or better coming into Wednesday’s start. When facing opponents under .500, the righthander submitted a 2.53 ERA.

The lack of parity is telling. And with the Braves on the schedule for the series finale of this two-game set, certainly, numbers and production weren’t on his side.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Pivetta made it through three scoreless innings, but in the fourth, he found some trouble. A type of trouble that has played a part in the Red Sox’ freefall since the start of July: the two-out walk.

Austin Riley led the inning off with a line-drive single to Jarren Duran in center. After Matt Olson flied out and William Contreras lined out, problems began to brew, starting with Eddie Rosario. Pivetta put Rosario in an 0-2 hole, weaponizing his curveball followed by his four-seam fastball. Rosario fouled off a heater to stay alive. Pivetta went to back-to-back curveballs in the dirt to bring the count even and then did not get a call on a 2-2 fastball that appeared to nip the outside part of the plate. Pivetta missed on an inside fastball to walk Rosario and bring Ozuna to the plate.

Advertisement

With two on and still two out, Ozuna homered on a middle-in heater, putting the Red Sox in a 3-0 hole.

The Sox had no luck against Braves starter Kyle Wright through the first four innings, but were able to score when Bobby Dalbec reached on a double and advanced to third on a Duran single. Tommy Pham grounded into a double play, scoring Dalbec to make it 3-1.

Pivetta, meanwhile, submitted a quality performance despite the fourth-inning blunder. The righthander went six innings, yielding three runs while striking out five. With a depleted bullpen, manager Alex Cora went to Darwinzon Hernandez, who had a 22.24 ERA in six appearances this season. Yes, you read that right.

It dropped to 21.60, but not before a two-run blast by Grissom, stretching the Braves’ margin to 5-1. For Grissom, it was his first career hit in his big league debut.

Pham, though, made it a 5-4 contest with his three-run blast to center field in the seventh. He has now homered in three-straight games for the first time in his career.

In the eighth, Rosario doubled off the Green Monster, scoring Olson, and Contreras scored on a sacrifice fly by Ozuna. In the ninth, Dansby Swanson singled home Grissom.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.