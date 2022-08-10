Shawn McEachern to take over as Suffolk men’s hockey coach

“I’m looking forward to joining the Suffolk University community as the head men’s hockey coach,” McEachern said in the release. “I have high expectations for our program and I’m excited about working with the players. Our team will compete at a high level, be disciplined and respectful, and make the University and alumni proud.”

The 53-year-old McEachern has been a fixture in the state’s hockey circles dating back to his time as a player at Matignon, Boston University, and in short stints with the Bruins. He becomes the first full-time head coach in Suffolk men’s hockey history.

Stanley Cup champion and Waltham native Shawn McEachern will take over as the next men’s hockey coach at Suffolk University, the school announced in a press release Wednesday.

McEachern played 13 seasons in the NHL, including separate seasons with the Bruins in 1995-96 and 2005-06. The 1987 sixth-round draft pick was part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 1992 Stanley Cup championship team as a rookie and finished his career with 142 goals and 304 points. He also suited up for the Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators and Atlanta Thrashers during his time in the NHL.

McEachern spent three seasons at BU, earning first-team All-American recognition in 1991. The forward’s 82 points in 1990-91 are the second-most in a season by a Terrier, and his 186 career points rank sixth in school history. He also joined Team USA for the 1992 Olympic Winter Games in Albertville, France.

Before joining the Terriers, McEachern racked up more than 200 points as a high school phenom at Matignon (Class of 1988), helping the Warriors win two Division 2 state titles during his time with the program.

McEachern spent a decade as head coach at the Rivers School beginning in 2010, where he spearheaded the program to six Eberhart Championships in the Independent School League. In 2020, he returned to his high school alma mater and helped Matignon as part of a hockey academy partnership with the Boston Imperials. McEachern also holds experience in assistant coaching roles at Salem State, Northeastern and UMass Lowell.

“I’m excited to announce Shawn as our first-ever full-time head coach of men’s hockey,” Suffolk director of athletics Cary McConnell said in the press release. “With Shawn’s experience, both as a high caliber player and coach, we firmly believe this marks a new era for our men’s hockey program at Suffolk and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

McEachern takes over a Rams team that has not posted a winning record since 2015-16. The school recently elevated its head coaching position to a full-time job corresponding with 18-year coach Chris Glionna stepping down and moving to a liaison role. The Rams finished 8-13-4 last season, including 7-10-4 in Commonwealth Coast Conference play. They played just two games in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.