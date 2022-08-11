Providence police captain charged with assault after video shows him slamming handcuffed man

Gencarella, who has been out on injured leave since the incident, is also fighting the chief’s attempt to fire him.

Captain Stephen Gencarella will be arraigned at District Court on Thursday afternoon, the Police Department said in a statement.

PROVIDENCE -- A Providence police captain is charged with simple assault, after a video showed him slamming a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement in early July.

Police Chief Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr. has recommended that Gencarella either resign or be fired, writing in an Aug. 3 letter to the captain that the assault violated policies on use of force, violated the handcuffed man’s civil rights, and violated criminal law.

Advertisement

The incident on July 3 started over an unoccupied Jeep that was blocking traffic after the fireworks event at India Point Park. Lieutenant Matthew Jennette was calling for a tow truck when the Jeep’s driver showed up and became combative.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

A 51-second cellphone video taken by a bystander and shared on social media showed Gencarella trying to help Jennette arrest the driver, Armando Rivas, 21, who struggled with them and fell down onto the road.

Gencarella and Jennette succeeded in handcuffing Rivas, who appeared to stop resisting after he was handcuffed and left face-down on the pavement. Then, the video shows Gencarella grabbing Rivas by his hair and smashing his face into the road. On July 6, the city said there was no police body-worn camera footage of the incident.

Gencarella is charged with violating the department policies of courtesy, truthfulness, obedience to laws and rules, standard of conduct, rules governing conduct, and demeanor.

Gencarella has requested a hearing under the Rhode Island Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, which governs how officers are disciplined. The administrative hearing will start after the criminal case is adjudicated.

Advertisement





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.