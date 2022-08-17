Former Providence Journal reporter dies in fall from drawbridge in Milwaukee

Dujardin, 77, of Providence, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report.

His family is calling it a “crazy and random accident” and is looking for answers.

MILWAUKEE — Richard Dujardin, who reported on religion for the Providence Journal for more than 30 years, fell to his death in Milwaukee on Monday when a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it.

His son, Peter Dujardin , said in a social media post that his parents had been in Milwaukee for a weekend conference and were walking to noon Mass on Monday for the Feast of the Assumption, crossing the drawbridge en route.

Rose-Marie Dujardin, his wife of 54 years, made it across the bridge spanning the Milwaukee River, but her husband was about halfway across when it began to open. He grabbed a side rail as the bridge sections rose to a 90-degree angle, but he lost his grip and fell about 70 feet to the pavement below, the medical examiner’s report states.

He suffered a head wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

“There’s now a police investigation into how this happened and why they opened the bridge with a person crossing it,” Peter Dujardin wrote in a Facebook group for former employees of the Providence Journal.

Richard Dujardin joined the Providence Journal in 1966, and began reporting on religion for the paper in 1977, covering the installation of three popes, news concerning other major religious leaders including the Dalai Lama, and regular religious life for various communities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

A father of six and grandfather of nine, Dujardin retired in 2013 but has remained a “news junkie,” Peter Dujardin, wrote. He loved to travel, and although a back ailment had slowed him down in recent years, he remained mentally sharp, his son wrote.

“Those of us at the Providence Journal who knew Dick Dujardin, our longtime religion writer, remember him as a low-key guy, always with a bit of a smile, smoking a pipe when that was still allowed, a man without ego in a business where that’s rare,” Providence Journal columnist Mark Patinkin wrote.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Richard Dujardin and offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to all those whose lives he touched,” David Ng, executive editor of the Providence Journal, said in a statement.

“This is a heartbreaking loss,” said Manya Brachear Pashman, former president of the Religion News Association, where Dujardin served as a president and as a board member. He earned the organization’s lifetime achievement award in 2015.

“Richard was a veteran of our great profession who never lost his zeal for what we do and its greater purpose,” Brachear Pashman told Religion News. “He was a kind soul too, whom even the most curmudgeonly among us wanted to throw their arms around and hug at conferences. He was that much of an inspiration.”

David Gibson, journalist and director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University, recalled Dujardin’s dual vocations: journalism and his faith. “Richard’s deep faith and extensive knowledge of Catholicism made him especially formidable in reporting on the Catholic Church and the Vatican — the good and the bad,” Gibson told Religion News.

Bishop Thomas J. Tobin of the Diocese of Providence tweeted, “May Richard rest in the peace of God’s Kingdom. My prayers and blessings to his family and friends at this time of profound sorrow and loss.”

“We’re still seeking answers,” Dujardin’s son, Philip Dujardin, told WISN.com. “Our faith has been something that’s been holding us strong right now.”

The Kilbourn Avenue Bridge is controlled by the city’s Department of Public Works and its two halves are raised and lowered for boat traffic by someone working remotely who has two camera views of the span. The lights and bells were operational as the two sections were raised and crossing arms came down at each end of the bridge, according to investigators.

According to the medical examiners report, the drawbridge is controlled by the Department of Public Works from a location on Water Street. Employees have two camera views of the bridge, and have to check both cameras before raising the bridge. Dujardin was wearing dark colored clothing, according to the report, and the railing of the bridge is dark green.

Rose-Marie Dujardin told investigators that her husband was hard of hearing and wore glasses. The medical examiner’s report said he was looking at an iPad while walking. Witnesses told the Milwaukee Journal on Monday that police performed CPR on Dujardin and paramedics also used a defibrillator to try to revive him.

Milkwaukee Interim Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke said the employee who operated the bridge is in his fourth year and has conducted hundreds of bridge openings. He said the employee has been put on leave and offered counseling. Milwaukee police said in a statement that there is no suspicion of a criminal act, and that the investigation continues.

The department said in a statement that about half of the city’s 20 bridges are operated remotely, calling it “a safe and standard industry practice.”

The Milwaukee Journal reported that, in 2021, the city recorded more than 27,700 openings at its movable bridges, an increase of 19 percent since 2017, according to Department of Public Works data. But Kilbourn Avenue Bridge has seen an 87 percent increase in openings since 2017, in part due to a boat line that moved farther up the Milwaukee River in 2021, according to Urban Milwaukee.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

maria caporizzo can be reached at maria.caporizzo@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @mariacap.