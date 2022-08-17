Shorthanded Revolution battle to draw vs. Toronto FC

Missing several regulars, the Revolution added 17-year-olds Esmir Bajraktarevic and Noel Buck in the second half to counter Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne. Bernardeschi gave TFC (8-12-6, 30 points) the lead with a first-half penalty kick, but the Revolution rallied, despite losing midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum to an apparent left leg injury.

Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks scored in the first half, and a 5-4-1 alignment helped stifle TFC’s high-profile Italian national teamers at BMO Field in Toronto, the Revolution (8-7-10, 34 points) extending their unbeaten streak to five games.

The Revolution switched formations and went with low-priced youngsters in key roles in playing Toronto FC to a 2-2 tie Wednesday night.

Bernardeschi’s 31st-minute left-foot penalty into the right side of the net snapped the Revolution’s shutout streak at 402 consecutive minutes. Ayo Akinola earned the penalty kick, going down in a clash with Christian Makoun on a Jayden Nelson through ball.

McNamara equalized with a second-chance finish off a Gil cross in the 37th minute, his second goal of the season.

The sequence started with a Revolution build-up from the back, following an Akinola caution for a foul on Carles Gil. A Gil cross to Brandon Bye pressured the TFC back line, Bye then sending another cross back to Gil. With Rennicks making a near-post run, Gil’s low centering pass was bobbled by Alex Bono bobbled the cross, McNamara following, his first try batted down, the second popped into an open net.

Rennicks broke the deadlock, one-timing a Gil feed off Bono’s feet for his second goal of the season. The sequence started with a Matt Polster takeaway, Gil slowing up play, Rennicks going past Lukas MacNaughton into the right side of the penalty area.

After falling behind, Toronto sent outside backs Domenico Criscito and Richie Laryea into the attack, and pushed center backs Chris Mavinga and MacNaughton high, Bernardeschi taking on a free role. Laryea went down, claiming a penalty, referee Fotis Bazakos waving play on, then confirming the non-call via VAR, but failing to caution Laryea for simulation.

The Revolution nearly capitalized as Bajraktarevich broke away, but failed to find Gil, allowing TFC to recover and earn a controversial corner kick. Just after Bazakos awarded a corner, with the Revolution hoping for free kick, Criscito equalized with a volley off a Michael Bradley pass in the 75th minute.

The Revolution played without central defender Henry Kessler (health and wellness protocols), who will also miss the team’s visit to Montreal Saturday.