Mayor Wu declares official ‘Bad Bunny Day’ in Boston, meets Grammy winner after Fenway concert

In addition to hearing the Grammy Award-winning artist perform hits off his latest album, “ Un Verano Sin Ti ,” Wu snapped a photo of with him backstage after the show and declared Aug. 18 as “Bad Bunny Day” in Boston.

She was among the thousands of exhilarated concertgoers that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — the Puerto Rican rapper and singer known as Bad Bunny — drew to Fenway Park on Thursday night. And her presence at the show did not go unnoticed by those on social media.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may have just scored herself some new fans.

Wu had hinted at her appreciation for Bad Bunny prior to his concert, alerting those who follow her. She welcomed the artist to “our beautiful and diverse city” in a tweet written in Spanish and offered to suggest food recommendations.

“If our mayor goes to the Bad Bunny concert then she’s hands down the best Boston Mayor in history,” one person tweeted in response.

Hours later, Wu followed up with a photo. In it, she’s beaming and Bad Bunny, wearing a graphic tee featuring Tejano star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, flashes a peace sign.

In the proclamation announcing that Boston would recognize Aug. 18 as “Bad Bunny Day” (written in both Spanish and English), Wu said the city “takes pride in honoring those who, through dedication and excellence, contribute in a meaningful way to the wellbeing of the Latino community.”

Bad Bunny, she said, is a standout among those contributors.

Wu noted how he has revolutionized artistic expression, redefined gender norms, and broken other barriers through his craft, reaching “millions of people in Latin America through music, art, and most importantly, through inclusiveness.”

“He has revolutionized not only music, but fashion by defying gender stereotypes that dictate how we dress as people,” the proclamation said. “Boston is a diverse and inclusive city built on community and creative self-expression. In that spirit, our city recognizes the impact that artists, like Bad Bunny, have on our present and future as a city.”

Between revealing that she’s a Big Bunny fan and celebrating his work, Wu drew the praise and attention of Boston residents, with the official account for the Red Sox tweeting, “Cool Boston Things.”

“ok Boston has the coolest mayor,” one person tweeted.

Meanwhile, some people were envious that Wu had scored tickets and they missed out on seeing Bad Bunny live.

But, overall, many deemed the pair meeting “ICONIC.”

“yeah @wutrain won for all of us,” one person said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.