Transportation officials to discuss details of Orange Line shutdown hours before it goes into effect

The shutdown takes effect on Friday at 9 p.m., and will last until Sept. 18. Meanwhile, part of the Green Line — between the Government Center and Union Square stations — is also scheduled to be shuttered simultaneously as the Orange Line undergoes repairs and replacement of tracks.

Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, and MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver are expected to provide information on the service disruption, a move which promises to upend travel in the area while providing much needed repairs to the line.

State transportation officials will hold a press conference at the Forest Hills T station Friday morning, just hours before the unprecedented 30-day shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line goes into effect.

Governor Charlie Baker and other officials warned earlier this week that “traffic congestion will be severe” on city streets and state highways during the Orange Line shutdown.

Shuttle buses will be deployed across Greater Boston to carry the tens of thousands of commuters who will have their daily routes affected. The MBTA is also encouraging Orange Line riders to take the commuter rail, which will be essentially free for those who show a Charlie Card or CharlieTicket to conductors at stations in zones 1A, 1, and 2.

Incorrect signs at subway stations, last-minute changes to shuttle bus routes, and concerns about shortcomings in service for Chinatown residents, set an unsettling tone as officials made preparations on Thursday. Residents have been left both confused and frustrated as a result of the project.

Mayor Michelle Wu warned on Thursday that it will be “impossible to avoid chaos altogether” as a result of the impacts.

Material from prior Globe stories was used.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.