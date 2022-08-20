Assonet woman killed in early-morning crash in New Bedford

An Assonet woman died early Saturday morning after she was struck by a pickup truck while her vehicle was pulled over on Route 140 in New Bedford, officials said.
Authorities say the victim, identified as 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, was standing outside of her Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the northbound side of the two-lane highway when, around 2:30 a.m., a Ford F-150 sideswiped the Toyota and hit Swartzendruber, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III’s office.
Swartzendruber was pronounced dead at the scene, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
“The driver of the Ford F-150 remained on scene, was cooperative with police and was not under the influence,” the statement said. “His vehicle was seized for further examination. He is not presently under arrest.”
The crash is under investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the district attorney’s office said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.