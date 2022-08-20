Assonet woman killed in early-morning crash in New Bedford

An Assonet woman died early Saturday morning after she was struck by a pickup truck while her vehicle was pulled over on Route 140 in New Bedford, officials said.

Authorities say the victim, identified as 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, was standing outside of her Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the northbound side of the two-lane highway when, around 2:30 a.m., a Ford F-150 sideswiped the Toyota and hit Swartzendruber, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III’s office.

Swartzendruber was pronounced dead at the scene, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.