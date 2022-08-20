Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton reportedly suffered collarbone injury in game against Panthers

The Patriots ruled out Thornton with a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter, but it was unclear when he sustained the injury. On Thornton’s lone reception of the game, a 13-yarder in the second quarter, he appeared to land hard on his shoulder as multiple Panthers tackled him. He did not show any signs of obvious pain, however, and stayed in the game.

Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is expected to miss some time after suffering a collarbone injury in Friday night’s preseason win over the Panthers, according to NFL Network . While there is no timetable for his return, the injury is reportedly not season-ending.

Thornton was on the field for 13 offensive snaps before being downgraded.

Coach Bill Belichick said Saturday morning he was not sure whether Thornton would be able to practice in Las Vegas this coming week.

After Friday’s game, Belichick said he expected all players, except wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, to be available for practices in Vegas, but the coach clarified Saturday he was not including Thornton (or any other players that may have suffered injuries Friday) in that statement.

Thornton, drafted in the second round, had strung together a promising few weeks of training camp with multiple highlight reel-worthy catches. In his absence, there could be an opening for Tre Nixon or Lil’Jordan Humphrey to earn a roster spot.

The Patriots have strong depth at wide receiver with Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, and Kendrick Bourne. Wilkerson remains out with a concussion.

The Patriots depart for Las Vegas on Sunday and will practice on Monday before participating in joint practices with the Raiders on Tuesday and Wednesday. Their preseason finale is Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Roster decisions

Expect multiple transactions this week as teams are required to cut their rosters to 80 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The Patriots are at the maximum 85 players, so they must make at least five moves.

Asked about the process of constructing his roster, Belichick said it’s “really simple.”

“Put together the best team that you can,” he added. “A lot of things can go into consideration there, but in the end you just try to balance your team out and put the best group you can out there.”

Teams have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 to finalize their 53-man rosters, so the more difficult decisions are still more than a week away. At that stage, Belichick noted the challenge in maintaining depth at one position while retaining strong performers at another position that is already deep enough.

“That’s always a tough decision,” he said. “Do you let the better player go? Or do you let the player go and lack depth at a position?”

Familiar faces

The week in Las Vegas will be a reunion of sorts, with several former Patriots on the Raiders’ roster and coaching staff.

Belichick said he and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels have spoken multiple times throughout the spring and training camp in preparation for the joint practices.

“I think we have a good practice plan and opportunity for both teams to work together to improve our team and to evaluate our team and evaluate the players,” Belichick said. “So that’s what we’re both planning on doing and I look forward to it.”

In addition to McDaniels, who spent nearly two decades in New England, the Raiders have the following ex-Patriots: offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, running back Brandon Bolden, defensive end Tashawn Bower, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, safety Duron Harmon, tight end Jacob Hollister, fullback Jakob Johnson, defensive end Chandler Jones, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Advertisement

