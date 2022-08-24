New York man identified as hiker who died after fall off ledge in White Mountains

At around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had slipped and fallen off a ledge while hiking down the mountain with two other people, Fish and Game said in a statement on Monday.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Brian Edward Kohn of Long Island City, N.Y., Fish and Game Lt. Jim Kneeland said in a phone interview Wednesday morning.

The man who died after slipping and falling off a ledge on Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire on Saturday has been identified, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Conservation officers and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue personnel found Kohn dead at the bottom of a waterfall and brought him to the parking lot of the Cannon Mountain Tram at approximately 3:35 p.m., the statement said. He was taken by Ross Funeral Home to Littleton, N.H.

The area where Kohn fell was rocky, wet, and steep, with a waterfall nearby, according to the statement.

Fish and Game responded to multiple calls for rescues and assistance on the trails over the weekend, but Kneeland said weekends like these are not too out of the ordinary.

“Every once in a while, we go through a weekend like this,” Kneeland said. “There’s a lot of people and we did have some rain and humid weather, which is leading to wet, slippery rocks. That seems to be the bulk of our issues right now — slips and falls.”

As autumn approaches, Kneeland predicts that the White Mountains will become busier with more hikers. With more hikers comes more rescues, he said.

