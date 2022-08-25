Amazon to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts

Amazon plans to close five warehouses in Massachusetts — in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield — as part of a larger effort to compensate for overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Amazon, did not provide a timeline for the closures or indicate how many employees would be affected by the decision. She said workers have the option to transfer to nearby Amazon delivery warehouses that feature “upgraded amenities,” such as on-site parking and better break rooms.