Amazon to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts

Amazon plans to close five warehouses in Massachusetts — in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield — as part of a larger effort to compensate for overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Amazon, did not provide a timeline for the closures or indicate how many employees would be affected by the decision. She said workers have the option to transfer to nearby Amazon delivery warehouses that feature “upgraded amenities,” such as on-site parking and better break rooms.
Though Amazon’s real estate footprint grew during the pandemic, the e-commerce giant is now in the process of trimming back. In an earnings call with investors in April, Amazon’s chief financial officer said that “capacity decisions are made years in advance.”
“We made conscious decisions in 2020 and early 2021 to not let space be a constraint on our business,” Brian Olsavsky said. “Now that demand patterns have stabilized, we see an opportunity to better match our capacity to demand.”
