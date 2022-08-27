Bird sightings from Mass Aubudon

A variety of shorebirds are now appearing in many coastal locations, as are a number of warbler species, both inland and along the coast. The most outstanding rarity of the season was a Cape Verde shearwater well observed and photographed off of Chatham on Aug. 12. This was not only the first Massachusetts sighting of the species, whose sole breeding grounds are the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of western Africa, but it was also only the third ever in North American waters — with only two previous sightings off North Carolina and Maryland.

Berkshire County: A short-billed dowitcher at October Mountain State Forest in Washington and three black terns at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, three sandhill cranes continuing near their breeding haunts in New Marlborough, and a Louisiana waterthrush in Egremont.

Bristol County: Sixteen whimbrels and 32 Hudsonian godwits off Horseneck Beach in Westport, an early great cormorant at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, and an upland sandpiper off Mishaum Point Road in South Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: Highlights off Race Point in Provincetown included little gull, long-tailed jaeger, 600 roseate terns, 300 great shearwaters, 120 sooty shearwaters, and 30 manx shearwaters, eight parasitic jaegers, and a pomarine jaeger. Other notable observations were 2200 semipalmated plovers, 1,600 semipalmated sandpipers, 12 white-rumped sandpipers, 80 short-billed dowitchers, and a long-billed dowitcher at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, an American golden-plover and two long-billed dowitchers at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, a royal tern at Nauset Inlet. Two Eastern whip-poor-wills were still calling in Truro and a black skimmer was observed at Great Sippewisett Beach in Falmouth.

Essex County: A lingering American avocet at Plum Island where a black guillemot, a lark sparrow, and a dickcissel were also observed. At Perkins Park in Newburyport there were six yellow-crowned night-herons and a white ibis, three Caspian terns were tallied at Fox Creek in Ipswich. A lark sparrow was seen at Niles Beach in Gloucester and a hooded warbler was found at Marblehead Neck Sanctuary in Marblehead.

Franklin County: A red-headed woodpecker near Hermit’s Cave in Erving, two sandhill cranes near their traditional breeding site in Ashfield, four Bonaparte’s gulls at gate 35 at Quabbin in the New Salem area, and two sanderlings that were spotted at gate 31 in New Salem.

Hampden County: Northern parula, Tennessee warbler, and bay-breasted warbler in Granville.

Hampshire County: A continuing family of four sandhill cranes in Worthington, 16 black terns at Norwich Lake in Huntington, dickcissels in the East Meadows in Northampton and the Dawson Conservation Area in Hadley, bay-breasted and Cape May warblers among several other migrant species found in the Orchard Hill area of Amherst, a Philadelphia vireo in Hadley, and eight red crossbills in Williamsburg and five at Quabbin in gate 8 in Pelham.

Martha’s Vineyard: A yellow-crowned night-heron and two bald eagles at Felix Neck Sanctuary.

Middlesex County: A Baird’s sandpiper and two short-billed dowitchers in Lynnfield, three little blue herons, a snowy egret, and four glossy ibises at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a common gallinule at the Raymond Reservation in Sudbury, and a black tern at Spy Pond in Arlington.

Nantucket: A variety of shorebirds at Muskeget Island that included a marbled godwit, a stilt, a Baird’s, a buff-breasted, 84 white-rumped, and 21 pectoral sandpipers. Also observed at Muskeget were a yellow-crowned night-heron, 115 roseate terns, and a willow flycatcher.

Norfolk County: A common gallinule at the Spring Brook Conservation Area in Walpole, a Baird’s sandpiper and three Caspian terns at Great Pond in Randolph, a black vulture over Wrentham.

Plymouth County: A brown pelican observed catching fish in Massachusetts Bay off Scituate, a great cormorant at Manomet Point, an Acadian flycatcher that was banded at the Manomet Bird Observatory, and four sandhill cranes in a field off Central Street in East Bridgewater.

Suffolk County: Two yellow-crowned night-herons at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, a Cory’s shearwater and a black tern off Georges Island in Boston Harbor, a black vulture and a cliff swallow at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, a lesser black-backed gull at Revere Beach, and a yellow-throated vireo at Franklin Park.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.