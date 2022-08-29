After 75 years in business, Skip’s Snack Bar has closed its doors in Merrimac

“We understand this is sad news for many, as we will all miss our cheeseburger and hamburger specials,” the Facebook post said. “Skip’s has had a tremendous following of loyal customers through the years and we thank you! What started in 1947 has grown to welcome thousands of customers. We felt humbled to see people lined up every spring, on opening day to get their first burgers & Suzie Q’s of the season. We know many people have their own stories and memories made at Skip’s. We will all miss the tradition and nostalgia of our restaurant and its food. We have enjoyed the camaraderie of our crew and saw the emotion in their faces as we told them of our closing. The restaurant business is challenging but a rewarding experience and we appreciate the hard work of our Skip’s crew and our customers patronage.”

Advertisement

Skip’s was a familiar landmark that was known for its retro-looking neon sign and for hosting car shows.

Many customers came out to Skip’s to have one more meal during its last days open. Some shared their fond memories of eating there on the Skip’s Snack Bar Facebook page. One commenter compared Skip’s neon sign to the iconic Hilltop Steakhouse cactus and orange dinosaur on Route 1 in Saugus.

Another Facebook commenter wrote: “Thank you for memories of my 70 plus years, from the very first time I ate a cheeseburger as a toddler in a car to our 51st wedding anniversary this year, and all those wonderful years in between!”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.