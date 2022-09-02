Man in his 70s infected with West Nile Virus in Suffolk County

A man in his 70s became the second person in Massachusetts to be infected with West Nile Virus this year, the State Department of Public Health said Friday.

The man, who was not identified, was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, which was considered to be at moderate risk, the State Department of Public Health said in a statement. The incident prompted officials to increase its risk level for the virus in Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, and Somerville from moderate to high.

The risk of infection in the Greater Boston area is considered moderate to high, the statement said. There were 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts in 2021.