Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Swansea

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Route 6 at Interstate 195 in Swansea Sunday evening, police said.
Swansea police and firefighters received a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at about 7:50 p.m., police said in a statement. At the scene, emergency responders found a 33-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, police said.
The man was given medical care at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for further treatment.
The incident is being investigated by Swansea Police Accident Reconstruction Team. No further information was immediately available Sunday night.
