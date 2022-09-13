Colette opens a second bakery in Melrose

The success of their French bakery Colette in Medford spurred owner Nathalie Beddiar and her husband, Franck, to open a second one in Melrose.

“This time was easier. It was pretty normal because it wasn’t the pandemic,” Nathalie says. (The couple opened their Medford location as businesses closed.)

Nevertheless, when their Melrose Colette Bakery opened in July, there was a line winding down the street. The “Opening Soon” sign on the picture window delighted neighbors who looked forward to authentic Parisian pain au chocolat and other buttery, flaky Viennoise pastries, brioches, baguette de champagne with pointed tips, and dense, crusty sourdough rounds. The glass case brims with small tarts artfully topped with fruits, éclairs, and elegant creamy pastries, and more. Here the bakers create the towering pièce montée — an architectural confection built with discs of caramel and adorned with spheres of choux pastry (the kind used for profiteroles and éclairs) filled with custard cream, and dotted with sugar crystals.