Provincetown gets a shout-out at the Emmy Awards

Murray Bartlett made a point to mention the famous town on the tip of Cape Cod in his acceptance speech after winning a best supporting actor award for his role in the limited series “The White Lotus.”

Bartlett and his partner moved to Provincetown from New York just prior to the pandemic.

In an interview with The Guardian last September, the Australian actor spoke about making the move to Massachusetts, landing his breakout role in “The White Lotus,” and reaching the milestone of his 50th birthday.

“It’s the nature – for me, at least – of hitting those milestones where you reflect back and think: ‘Well, am I where I want to be in my life?’ And I am,” Bartlett told The Guardian. “We made the choice to move out of the city; I’m in nature again, which I feel is my natural habitat. I’m in a wonderful relationship. I had this amazing opportunity to do this job. Reflecting back, I just felt incredibly lucky and happy to be where I am.”





















