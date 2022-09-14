Brookline Porchfest returns with old favorites and new faces

“We get a wide range of people,” said Wes Kaplan, this year’s volunteer coordinator. The musicians for this year’s lineup span a broad range of genres and experience levels. They include those who are “new to music, seasoned pros, classical musicians, rock musicians, jazz musicians, folk musicians, even some hip-hop.”

Saturday’s event features over 90 groups and solo artists, ranging from Boston-based singer-songwriter Audrey Bussanich to the Brookline Symphony Orchestra . They’ll be performing on porches throughout Brookline, beginning at noon and wrapping up around 6 p.m. The concerts are all free; a full schedule and map of the performances is available online .

Brookline’s seventh annual Porchfest is back and ready to rock . . . or strum, or harmonize, or rap, whatever the case may be.

With a mix of new and returning performers, he said, the event offers “a chance for people to encounter something unexpected and make connections with each other.”

Arts Brookline and the Brookline Music School worked together to organize the event, coordinating with artists as well as with homeowners who were willing to host the bands on their porches. The Mass Cultural Council, Brookline Commission for the Arts, Brookline Booksmith, and The Village Works are sponsoring the event.

In addition to performances from indie musicians and established musical groups, Porchfest will also feature a number of sets from hobbyist and cover bands, as well as family-oriented groups like Singalong for Young and Old. The group, which is performing at 51 Naples Road at 4 p.m., is an all-women group of folk singers and musicians performing classics like “You Are My Sunshine.”

“They bring out the lyric sheets, and parents and their young kids show up and everybody sings together,” Kaplan said. “To me, that’s just the type of experience you really cannot get anywhere else.”

Brookline Porchfest, Sept. 17, noon-6 p.m. Free. brooklineporchfest.org

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.