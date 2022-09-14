fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

PBS alters Holocaust documentary airings due to queen's funeral

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated September 14, 2022, 8 minutes ago
A German policeman checks the identification papers of Jewish people in Poland, circa 1941, in a scene from “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”National Archives in Krakow, via PBS via New York Times

One of the most powerful documentaries coming this season is PBS’ “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” It will look into what we knew, when we knew it, what we did, and, of course, what we did not do.

Originally, the three-parter was set to air on three consecutive nights on GBH 2 — this Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at 8 p.m. (and repeated each night at 10 p.m.).

But, you know, the queen.

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is going to take place on Monday, and PBS — no doubt along with other TV outlets — will be covering the event. PBS will be using the BBC’s live feed, which will run from 4 a.m. to noon. Then, from 8-9:30 p.m. there will be a recap of the day.

So the schedule for “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” which is directed by Ken Burns, Lynn Novich, and Sarah Botstein, has been altered. Now, episode 1 will still premiere on Sunday. But episode 2 has been moved to Tuesday, and episode 3 has been moved to Wednesday. All three episodes will air from 8-10 p.m. (and re-air from 10-midnight).

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

