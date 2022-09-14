PBS alters Holocaust documentary airings due to queen's funeral

Originally, the three-parter was set to air on three consecutive nights on GBH 2 — this Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday at 8 p.m. (and repeated each night at 10 p.m.).

One of the most powerful documentaries coming this season is PBS’ “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” It will look into what we knew, when we knew it, what we did, and, of course, what we did not do.

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is going to take place on Monday, and PBS — no doubt along with other TV outlets — will be covering the event. PBS will be using the BBC’s live feed, which will run from 4 a.m. to noon. Then, from 8-9:30 p.m. there will be a recap of the day.

So the schedule for “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” which is directed by Ken Burns, Lynn Novich, and Sarah Botstein, has been altered. Now, episode 1 will still premiere on Sunday. But episode 2 has been moved to Tuesday, and episode 3 has been moved to Wednesday. All three episodes will air from 8-10 p.m. (and re-air from 10-midnight).

