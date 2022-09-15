CVS says some locations have run out of one of the new booster shots

She said people could sign up for Pfizer shots and “limited Moderna appointments” at CVS.com and via the CVS Pharmacy app.

“Some CVS Pharmacy locations have administered all of the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine received from the federal government to date. We’re working with the government to acquire more Moderna doses and continue to offer Pfizer,” spokeswoman Tara Burke said in an e-mail.

CVS says some locations have run out of the updated, bivalent booster shots made by Moderna, but it continues to offer the Pfizer version of the updated shots.

“Appointments are updated as supply is received,” she said.

She noted that people don’t have to match the brands of their updated booster to their previous shots.

“Per CDC guidance, patients do not have to match the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine they receive to the brand they received during their primary series or previous boosters,” she said.

On Sept. 1, the federal government approved the updated boosters. The updated Moderna shot is recommended for people age 18 and older, while the updated Pfizer shot is recommended for people age 12 and older.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at the time in a statement, “The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant. They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants.”

The approval “followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it,” she said.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said at a Sept. 6 media briefing, “If you’re 12 and above and previously vaccinated, it’s time to go get an updated COVID-19 shot.” He added that there were caveats, saying, “If you got a recent infection or were recently vaccinated, it’s reasonable to wait a few months.”

