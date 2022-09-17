Birthdays: Senator Charles E. Grassley, Republican of Iowa, is 89. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 83. Retired US Marine General Anthony Zinni is 79. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 77. Director-actor Paul Feig is 60. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 60. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 59. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 47. Actor Billy Miller is 43. NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 37. Actor Danielle Brooks is 33. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 33. NHL center Auston Matthews is 25.

Today is Saturday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2022. There are 105 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.

In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam in Maryland.

In 1908, Lt. Thomas E. Selfridge of the US Army Signal Corps became the first person to die in the crash of a powered aircraft, the Wright Flyer, at Fort Myer, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

In 1920, the American Professional Football Association -- a precursor of the National Football League -- was formed in Canton, Ohio.

In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln’s head was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.

In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied paratroopers launched Operation Market Garden, landing behind German lines in the Netherlands. (After initial success, the Allies were beaten back by the Germans.)

In 1947, James V. Forrestal was sworn in as the first US Secretary of Defense.

In 1978, after meeting at Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.

Advertisement

In 1980, former Nicaraguan president Anastasio Somoza was assassinated in Paraguay.

In 1986, the Senate confirmed the nomination of William H. Rehnquist to become the 16th chief justice of the United States.

In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street; the Dow Jones industrial average ended the day down 684.81 at 8,920.70.

In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the United States and the world.

In 2012, Republican Mitt Romney tried to head off a new distraction for his presidential campaign after a video surfaced showing him telling wealthy donors that 47 percent of all Americans “believe they are victims” entitled to help from the government that permeated their lives; Romney offered no apologies, but conceded his comments were not “elegantly stated” and were spoken “off the cuff.”

In 2017, British authorities said a second suspect was in custody in connection with a bomb that partially exploded two days earlier on a packed London subway, injuring dozens. The top series prizes at the Emmy Awards went to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” ″Veep” and the ever-topical “Saturday Night Live”; the ceremony took almost nonstop aim at President Donald Trump in awards and speeches.

Last year, a Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst of murdering his best friend 20 years earlier; the a case had taken on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife’s 1982 disappearance. (Durst who was sentenced to life in prison, died in January 2022 at 78.) Retreating from its defense of a drone strike that had killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan in August, the Pentagon announced that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, and not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. France recalled its ambassador to the United States in an unprecedented show of anger by America’s oldest ally; the action came after the United States, Australia and Britain shunned France in creating a new Indo-Pacific security arrangement, and Australia scrapped a purchase of French submarines in favor of nuclear subs built with US technology.