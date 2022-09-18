fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox 13, Royals 3

Red Sox clobber Royals to take series

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated September 18, 2022, 27 minutes ago
The Red Sox' Xander Bogaerts leaps over Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino as a bottom of the third inning throw pulled him off the bag, and Bogaerts was credited with an infield single on the play.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Xander Bogaerts collected his 1,400th hit in the Red Sox’ convincing 13-3 win over the Royals Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park. Bogaerts is just the fourth player in Red Sox history to register 1,400 hits before turning 30, joining Carl Yastrzemski, Bobby Doerr, and Jim Rice, all of whom are in the Hall of Fame.

Bogaerts’s milestone mark came in the bottom of the first inning, an RBI double off the Green Monster in left-center field, tying the game, 1-1, at the time.

It was one of Bogaerts’s two hits on the day. Collectively, the Sox tallied 20 hits, solidifying a series victory.

Nick Pivetta went five innings, striking out seven. The righthander allowed seven hits and three runs which included a Salvador Perez solo shot in the fifth.

The Sox (71-75) will travel to Cincinnati for a  two-game series with the Reds beginning Tuesday.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

