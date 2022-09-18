Red Sox clobber Royals to take series

Xander Bogaerts collected his 1,400th hit in the Red Sox’ convincing 13-3 win over the Royals Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park. Bogaerts is just the fourth player in Red Sox history to register 1,400 hits before turning 30, joining Carl Yastrzemski, Bobby Doerr, and Jim Rice, all of whom are in the Hall of Fame.

Bogaerts’s milestone mark came in the bottom of the first inning, an RBI double off the Green Monster in left-center field, tying the game, 1-1, at the time.

It was one of Bogaerts’s two hits on the day. Collectively, the Sox tallied 20 hits, solidifying a series victory.