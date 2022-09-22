Brookline Booksmith takes over adjoining storefront — again

Brookline Booksmith in Coolidge Corner has expanded into the neighboring storefront at 281 Harvard Street, the second time the much-loved bookseller has grown in size since the pandemic.

The new 800-square-foot space, the former site of Dependable Cleaners, is dedicated to housing the bookstore’s art and design books. The new nook opened to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, said co-owner Lisa Gozashti, less than a year after the Booksmith began renting the property from their existing landlord. There will be a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 14.

“We always wanted to create a space of wonder and a space to wander,” said Gozashti of the new space in the 61-year-old bookstore.