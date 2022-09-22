Celtics to suspend coach Ime Udoka for a year, will make Joe Mazzulla interim coach

Celtics coach Ime Udoka is expected to receive a one-year suspension because of a consensual relationship with a female staff member, according to a league source. Boston assistant coach Joe Mazzulla has been informed that he will guide the team in place of Udoka, the source said.

The Celtics are expected to issue a statement on the situation as soon as Thursday.

It is a jarring development for a team that came within two wins of an NBA title last season and enters this season as the favorite to win the championship. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last year in his first season as an NBA head coach and finished fourth in the voting for coach of the year.