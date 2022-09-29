A new ramen spot is stirring in Dedham; Kendall Square says bonjour to a French bistro

Petit Robert Bistro welcomes a sister restaurant, Batifol Bistro Parisienne , in Kendall Square (291 Third St.). Unwind over French onion soup, coq au vin, vegetable tartine, and moules frites daily for brunch, lunch, and dinner. They’re open until 2 a.m.

Openings: Parm opens at Copley Place (100 Huntington Ave.) next week, new from the Major Food Group team. They’re the people who brought you swanky Italian spot Contessa at the Newbury, and they also run New York City restaurants including Carbone and ZZ’s Clam Bar . Here you’ll find a more casual menu: chicken parm, eggplant parm, pizza knots, and a truly delicious rigatoni in spicy pink sauce. There’s another local outpost at the Burlington Mall.

New York ramen destination Menya Jiro opens a new Massachusetts location at Dedham’s Legacy Place (756 Legacy Place). In addition to traditional and spicy ramen, try only-in-Dedham yakitories: meat, seafood, and veggie skewers. Really not in a brothy mood? There are also pork belly buns and salmon nachos. Visit daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m.

Coming soon: Brendan Pelley (Wink & Nod, Zebra’s) will become the chef at Brookline’s Bar Vlaha (1653 Beacon St.) later this fall. It’s all part of the new Xenia Greek Hospitality, formed by the team behind Greek hot spots Greco, Hecate, and Krasi Meze + Wine. Bar Vlaha focuses on central Greek cuisine.

Closings: Say so long to Cambridge’s Shabu & Mein (148 First St.). “As many of you know, our building is undergoing a complete renovation, and we are the only tenant left. In order to facilitate this renovation, we have decided to close. While we have greatly enjoyed serving you for the past nine years, we look forward to serving you again at our sister restaurants. We have really appreciated your continued support over the years and hope to see you again,” they say. The JP Fuji Group runs lots of other restaurants, though, including various Fuji sushi spots throughout the Boston area.

