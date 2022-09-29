Woman dead after she was struck by car in Yarmouth

A 56-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a car in Yarmouth Wednesday evening, police said.

Around 7:20 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle in the area of 115 Route 28 in the West Yarmouth neighborhood, police said in a statement. Authorities said she walked into the road and was hit by a truck.

The woman, later identified as Dawn Squires, of Yarmouth, was brought to Cape Cod Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.