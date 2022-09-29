Woman dead after she was struck by car in Yarmouth

A 56-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a car in Yarmouth Wednesday evening, police said.
Around 7:20 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle in the area of 115 Route 28 in the West Yarmouth neighborhood, police said in a statement. Authorities said she walked into the road and was hit by a truck.
The woman, later identified as Dawn Squires, of Yarmouth, was brought to Cape Cod Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver, who was from New York, stopped and was cooperative with police, according to Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lennon. There are no charges pending.
Advertisement
Yarmouth police, Barnstable police, and the Barnstable County sheriff’s department are investigating the crash.