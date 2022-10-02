Birthdays: Movie critic Rex Reed is 84. Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 77. Fashion designer Donna Karan is 74. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 73. Singer-actor Sting is 71. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (TV: “Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 52. Former tennis player Marion Bartoli is 38. Rock singer Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 34.

Today is Sunday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2022. There are 90 days left in the year.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a serious stroke at the White House that left him paralyzed on his left side.

Advertisement

In 1941, during World War II, German armies launched an all-out drive against Moscow; Soviet forces succeeded in holding onto their capital.

In 1944, German troops crushed the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people had been killed.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

In 1959, Rod Serling’s “The Twilight Zone” made its debut on CBS-TV with the episode “Where Is Everybody?” starring Earl Holliman.

In 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn as an associate justice of the US Supreme Court as the court opened its new term.

In 1970, one of two chartered twin-engine planes flying the Wichita State University football team to Utah crashed into a mountain near Silver Plume, Colorado, killing 31 of the 40 people on board.

In 1984, Richard W. Miller became the first FBI agent to be arrested and charged with espionage. (Miller was tried three times; he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but was released after nine years.)

In 1986, the Senate joined the House in voting to override President Reagan’s veto of stiff economic sanctions against South Africa.

In 2006, an armed milk truck driver took a group of girls hostage in an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, killing five of them and wounding five others before taking his own life.

Advertisement

In 2012, on the eve of the first presidential debate of the 2012 campaign, Vice President Joe Biden said the middle class had been “buried” during the last four years, a statement Republicans immediately seized upon as an unwitting indictment of the Obama administration.

In 2016, Colombians rejected a peace deal with leftist rebels by a razor-thin margin in a national referendum, scuttling years of painstaking negotiations and delivering a stunning setback to President Juan Manuel Santos. Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully signed off for the last time, ending 67 years behind the mic for the Dodgers, as he called the team’s 7-1 loss to the Giants in San Francisco.

In 2017, hours after the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, President Donald Trump condemned the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 dead as an “act of pure evil.” Rock superstar Tom Petty died at a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 66, a day after suffering cardiac arrest at his home. The trial of Ahmed Abu Khattala, described as the mastermind of the 2012 attacks on a US outpost in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans dead, began in Washington. (Khattala would be convicted of terrorism-related charges and sentenced to 22 years in prison.) Three Americans were awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for discovering key genetic “gears” of the body’s 24-hour biological clock.

In 2019, House Democrats threatened to make White House defiance of a congressional request for testimony and documents potential grounds for an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged for the first time that he had been on the phone call in which Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrat Joe Biden.

Advertisement

In 2020, stricken by COVID-19, President Donald Trump was injected with an experimental drug combination at the White House before being flown to a military hospital, where he was given Remdesivir, an antiviral drug.

Last year, Alaska activated emergency crisis protocols that allowed 20 health care facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation’s worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced he was retiring from politics and dropping plans to run for vice president in elections in 2022, when his term would end.