Boston Dynamics and rivals agree to ban weaponized robots

Robotics maker Boston Dynamics in Waltham and five other robotics firms signed a letter pledging not to add weapons to their automated or remotely controlled devices.

“We pledge that we will not weaponize our advanced-mobility general-purpose robots or the software we develop that enables advanced robotics and we will not support others to do so,” the companies wrote in a letter they made public on Thursday.

The companies also called on other robotics companies, researchers, software developers, and policymakers to agree not to weaponize robots.