Halifax man killed in crash on Route 495 in Plainville

By Jesús Marrero Suárez Globe Correspondent,Updated October 8, 2022, 52 minutes ago

A 41-year-old Halifax man was struck by a car and killed while walking along Route 495 in Plainville Saturday morning, State Police said.

The man was believed to be walking north when a Volvo SUV struck him, just north of exit 36B, State Police said in a statement. Troopers responded to calls at 5:15 a.m. A car registered to the victim was found unoccupied in the breakdown lane a short distance away.

Two left lanes of the highway were closed until 7:30 a.m. this morning.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to the statement. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

