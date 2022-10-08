Halifax man killed in crash on Route 495 in Plainville

A 41-year-old Halifax man was struck by a car and killed while walking along Route 495 in Plainville Saturday morning, State Police said.

The man was believed to be walking north when a Volvo SUV struck him, just north of exit 36B, State Police said in a statement. Troopers responded to calls at 5:15 a.m. A car registered to the victim was found unoccupied in the breakdown lane a short distance away.