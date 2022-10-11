5G cell service can coexist with planes, US study suggests

The new 5G cell towers that generated controversy this year are well designed to limit radio-wave interference on airliners, according to a US government study that appears to show the technology can soon safely coexist with aviation.

Researchers found that 5G transmissions stay safely within their assigned frequencies and mostly don’t point signals skyward where aircraft operate, according to the report released Tuesday, the first of several from the government on the new high-speed mobile phone service.

There is a “low level of unwanted 5G emissions” in frequencies used by so-called radar altimeters — which calculate a plane’s distance from the ground and are critical to landing in low visibility — the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said in the report.