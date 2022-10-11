fb-pixel Skip to main content
red sox

Red Sox pluck 27-year-old catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers from Twins

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated October 11, 2022, 56 minutes ago
Caleb Hamilton struggled in his brief stint with the Twins this season but is versatile in the field.Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Red Sox made their first roster move of the offseason Tuesday, claiming 27-year-old catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins.

Hamilton, a righthanded hitter, was 1 for 18 and struck out 14 times in 22 games for Minnesota this season. The one hit was a home run.

A former 23rd-round pick, Hamilton had an .808 OPS in 62 games for Triple A St. Paul this season. Although primarily a catcher, he has started games at every position other than pitcher during his minor league career.

Hamilton was a utility player at Oregon State who started catching in Single A in 2017.

Advertisement

To make room for Hamilton on the 40-man roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment. The well-traveled 33-year-old had a .697 OPS in 15 games for the Sox.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video