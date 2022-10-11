Red Sox pluck 27-year-old catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers from Twins

The Red Sox made their first roster move of the offseason Tuesday, claiming 27-year-old catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins.
Hamilton, a righthanded hitter, was 1 for 18 and struck out 14 times in 22 games for Minnesota this season. The one hit was a home run.
A former 23rd-round pick, Hamilton had an .808 OPS in 62 games for Triple A St. Paul this season. Although primarily a catcher, he has started games at every position other than pitcher during his minor league career.
Hamilton was a utility player at Oregon State who started catching in Single A in 2017.
Advertisement
To make room for Hamilton on the 40-man roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment. The well-traveled 33-year-old had a .697 OPS in 15 games for the Sox.
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.