Construction of new Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High begins

Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School recently celebrated the start of a building project aimed at meeting the needs of the school and its 12 member communities for the next 50 years.
The $317.4 million project involves replacing the existing school with a new and larger building, to be constructed on the current athletic fields on Northeast Metro Tech’s 30-acre campus in Wakefield.
Local and state officials joined Northeast Metro Tech school committee members and administrators at a Sept. 28 groundbreaking for the project, which is being undertaken with the help of $138 million in funds from the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
Advertisement
Officials said the existing 1968 building is outmoded and too small to meet the needs of the district. By providing greater capacity, the project will allow the school to expand enrollment from about 1,300 students to 1,600. The project, which will not require relocation of students during construction, is scheduled for completion in 2026.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com