Construction of new Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High begins

Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School recently celebrated the start of a building project aimed at meeting the needs of the school and its 12 member communities for the next 50 years.

The $317.4 million project involves replacing the existing school with a new and larger building, to be constructed on the current athletic fields on Northeast Metro Tech’s 30-acre campus in Wakefield.

Local and state officials joined Northeast Metro Tech school committee members and administrators at a Sept. 28 groundbreaking for the project, which is being undertaken with the help of $138 million in funds from the Massachusetts School Building Authority.