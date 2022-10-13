Harvard, the richest university, is a little less rich after a tough year in the markets

Last year, when Harvard University’s endowment soared in value, school leaders tempered their enthusiasm cautioning that “history teaches that capital markets give and take away.”

They called back to that caveat on Thursday as Harvard reported that the value of its endowment — including investments and donations — dipped by $2.3 billion to $50.9 billion as of June 30, amid the brutal selloff in financial markets. Harvard’s investments fell 1.8 percent over the course of the year, compared with a 34 percent gain in the previous 12 months.

The investment losses at the largest endowment in higher education could have been a lot worse given the beating financial markets took during the academic fiscal year.