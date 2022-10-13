Harvard, the richest university, is a little less rich after a tough year in the markets

Last year, when Harvard University’s endowment soared in value, school leaders tempered their enthusiasm cautioning that “history teaches that capital markets give and take away.”
They called back to that caveat on Thursday as Harvard reported that the value of its endowment — including investments and donations — dipped by $2.3 billion to $50.9 billion as of June 30, amid the brutal selloff in financial markets. Harvard’s investments fell 1.8 percent over the course of the year, compared with a 34 percent gain in the previous 12 months.
The investment losses at the largest endowment in higher education could have been a lot worse given the beating financial markets took during the academic fiscal year.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 11 percent from June 2021 through June 2022, while the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index tumbled 23 percent. Public and private equities make up the largest chunk of the Cambridge school’s portfolio.
“The disparity between [returns in the past two years] was stark and reinforces the necessity of focusing on long-term, risk adjusted returns,” N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, who oversees the endowment, said in Harvard’s annual financial report.
Harvard’s performance was a bit worse than at arch rival Yale University, where endowment investment managers eked out a 0.8 percent gain. The New Haven school’s endowment ended June at $41.4 billion, down about $900,000 from a year earlier.
MIT’s investments fell 5.3 percent, leaving the endowment at $24.6 billion. At the University of Pennsylvania, the endowment’s return was flat and its value rose slightly to $20.7 billion including donations.
And Dartmouth College’s investments fell 3.1 percent, with the endowment ending the year at $8.1 billion.
