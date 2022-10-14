Brookline police chief fired after investigation into sexual harassment allegations

The select board made the move after a consulting firm recommended firing Gonzalez “after finding multiple admitted, corroborated and sustained allegations of sexual harassment against female employees of the Brookline Police Department in violation of town policies,” the statement said.

Ashley Gonzalez, who was sworn in as chief on June 1, was terminated from the position following a disciplinary hearing, town officials said in a statement.

The chief of the Brookline Police Department was fired Friday by a unanimous vote of the town’s select board following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Gonzalez was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 5, shortly after town officials received reports of the allegations, the statement said.

Advertisement

Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting — a firm whose partners include former Secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Daniel Bennett and former Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin — conducted an independent review and determined that Gonzalez violated the town’s policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation, as well as “Brookline Police Department rules and regulations against conduct unbecoming a police officer on multiple occasions,” the statement said.

Town officials posted a redacted version of the firm’s investigative report online for the public to view.

Select Board Chair Heather Hamilton thanked the firm for conducting the review.

“We have a strict zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation, and I want to thank the team from Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting for a thorough review of these incidents,” Hamilton said in the statement.

Jennifer Paster is currently serving as acting chief of the Brookline Police Department, the statement said.

This is a developing story.





















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.