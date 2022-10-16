Stomach virus causes closure of Groton school on Monday

All other schools in the district will be in session as scheduled, Chesson said.

“Approximately 215 students have experienced a GI illness which appears to be viral in nature,” Superintendent Laura Chesson said in an e-mail Sunday night. “By remaining closed for Monday we will be able to undertake additional cleaning in all bathrooms, high touch areas, and the cafeteria.”

Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton will remain closed Monday after the “rapid spread” of a stomach virus sickened more than 200 of the school’s 534 students and caused the school to close early Friday, according to the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District.

On Friday, 175 students were absent and approximately 40 more students became symptomatic over the weekend, Chesson said. Several staff members also “are experiencing symptoms,” she said.

Six middle school students from other schools, as well as about 20 caregivers, also have developed symptoms, Chesson said.

“Thus, supporting the hypothesis that this illness is not environmental or related to food served in the cafeteria,” Chesson said.

Because no one who has become ill has been tested, it’s hard to know what caused the outbreak, Chesson said.

“Without a formal test the medical officials are unable to definitively identify the cause of this illness,” Chesson said. “We encourage families to consult with their student’s physician about whether testing might be appropriate.”

Students and staff are advised to remain home until they have had no symptoms for 72 hours, Chesson said.

Although absences for students with symptoms will be coded as excused absences, students and staff will have to make up the missed day of school at a later date, Chesson said.

