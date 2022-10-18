NFL owners never say anything, which is why Jim Irsay’s comments about Dan Snyder are so shocking

All of which made Jim Irsay’s comments on Tuesday so fascinating and unprecedented. The Colts’ owner held court in front of the media for nearly 15 minutes at the Conrad Hotel, taking aim at Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the culture of sexism, harassment, and misogyny that took root in his team over the last two decades.

Information rarely leaks out of the closed-door sessions. Media is kept in a holding pen behind velvet ropes and isn’t allowed to roam the hotel. Roger Goodell speaks at a press conference while the 32 owners sneak out a side door. And owners certainly keep private all of their disagreements with each other.

NEW YORK — The thing about most NFL owners meetings is that the message is always very carefully crafted.

Irsay, whose family has owned the Colts for 50 years, didn’t mince words — he thinks his fellow owners should consider forcing Snyder out of their fraternity. Irsay is the first NFL power broker to publicly acknowledge the prospect of forcing Snyder out.

“I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner,” Irsay said as he arrived at the owners meetings. “I think it’s something that we have to review. We have to look at all the evidence, and we have to be thorough in going forward. But I think it’s something that has to be given serious consideration.”

Reporters looked at each other in shock. Did Irsay really just break ranks?

Yes, and he wasn’t finished. Irsay stood in front of a media gaggle and took all questions about Snyder and how bad he has been for the NFL.

Irsay didn’t waver or walk back his quotes. He thinks Snyder has been bad for business, and believes his fellow owners will eventually vote on whether to force Snyder to sell his team. It would take 24 owners to vote yes, and Snyder will almost certainly fight it in court. Snyder, currently not allowed to attend team or league functions, was not at Tuesday’s meeting and was represented by his wife, Tanya.

“I believe it’s in the best interest of the National Football League that we look it squarely in the eye and we deal with it,” said Irsay, 62. “I think serious consideration has to be given to the removal, and we have complete authority to do that — of him being removed and selling the franchise.”

When asked if he believes that there are 24 owners willing to vote Snyder out, Irsay answered, “I think there potentially will be, but we’ll see.”

It was a rare peek behind the curtain from Irsay and his comments seemed to catch commissioner Goodell and the 30 other NFL owners off guard. None of the other owners spoke on record about Snyder or Irsay’s comments on Tuesday.

“I’d rather let everyone speak for themselves,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who declined further comment.

Goodell made it clear in a press conference that he does not want the owners speaking publicly about Snyder and the investigation into his team by former US attorney Mary Jo White. Goodell said there was “little to no discussion” about Snyder in the official league meetings.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Goodell said. “I was very clear with them that there was no need for any speculation at this point in time.”

Goodell works for the 32 owners, not the other way around, and that’s about as close as he will get to scolding an owner and telling everyone else to zip it.

“That’s an accurate assessment of what Goodell said in the room,” one league source said.

The issue is likely legal — the NFL wants White to finish her report before deciding what to do with Snyder. White was hired in April to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and that the Commanders were improperly withholding revenues meant for the other 31 clubs. Another former attorney, Beth Wilkinson, previously investigated dozens of claims of sexual harassment made against Snyder and members of his football team, including a $1.6 million payment from 2009.

“Speculation without facts is not a very positive thing to do,” Goodell reiterated. “I think everyone deserves to have facts and make sure those decisions are made with facts.”

Irsay said no vote on Snyder will take place until White’s report has been submitted. But Irsay was clear that he believes that a vote will in fact take place, and that he believes many owners will vote Snyder out.

“We just need to finish the investigation, but it’s gravely concerning to me the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years,” Irsay said. “I just think that once owners talk amongst each other, they’ll arrive to the right decision. Unfortunately I believe that that’s the road we probably need to go down.”

Irsay was asked about the ESPN report from last week alleging that Snyder, anticipating a legal battle, has hired private investigators to dig up dirt on his fellow owners and Goodell. Snyder denied those allegations in a letter delivered Tuesday to the other 31 owners.

Irsay, who in 2014 pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, said he’s not concerned by Snyder digging up dirt.

“You can investigate me ‘til the cows come home, that’s not going to back me off,” Irsay said. “I just focus on the issue at what’s happened in Washington, and to me it’s gravely concerning.”

Irsay represents the old guard of NFL owners. His team isn’t just some multibillion dollar investment to impress his friends. The NFL has been his life, and he doesn’t appreciate Snyder tarnishing its image.

“That’s not what we stand for in the National Football League,” Irsay said. “It pains me to see it. The founders of this league taught me you have to protect the game and protect what we’re about. This isn’t what we’re about.”

The owners usually aren’t about speaking out against each other, either. But Irsay has seen enough, and he’s putting pressure on Goodell and the NFL to finally show Snyder the door.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.