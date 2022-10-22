Now 40 years in the past, Normand Leveille’s life-changing injury a reminder of an athlete’s fragility

All seemed OK as players on both clubs made their way to their respective dressing rooms for the first intermission.

The hit by Canucks winger Marc Crawford rattled Leveille’s head against the boards, alarming enough to make one reporter wince and stand up from his seat in the press box. But it was not enough to deter the 19-year-old dynamo, a dazzling talent playing in his 75th NHL game, from rolling out for his next shifts and finishing the period.

Early in the first period, minutes before his career ended and his life forever changed, Normand Leveille took a walloping check along the sidewall at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver.

The night was Oct. 23, 1982, now 40 years gone by, and all was not OK.

Disoriented and complaining of dizziness, Leveille collapsed in the dressing room between periods, and within minutes was rushed via ambulance to Vancouver General Hospital for emergency brain surgery. A congenital malformation inside his head was bleeding out — unrelated to the hit, doctors later said — and it took neurosurgeons some six hours to stem the bleeding, keeping him from dying.

No one that night, or the next morning, knew if the Bruins’ flashy second-year left winger would survive. What was clear in the moment, based on how doctors framed the severity of the bleeding and resultant brain damage, was that Leveille’s life as a hockey player had come to an end.

“Oh, let me tell you, he was going to be great,” then-assistant coach Jean Ratelle said while Leveille was in a coma.

“He was going to be better than Yvan Cournoyer,” Terry O’Reilly said the next morning as Leveille’s teammates, most of them up all night commiserating in the hotel lobby, left town to face the Kings that night in Los Angeles. “He was going to be better than Rod Gilbert. Just look at the way he was playing.”

Doctors and teammates were right, Leveille never played again. The good news, as most Bruins fans of that era know, is that he recovered a fair amount of his motor and speech skills and now, at 59, operates a camp and charitable foundation outside Montreal with Denise, his wife of 15 years. The couple also gets away each year to Thailand, far from the nasty bite of Quebec winters.

Ex-Bruin Normand Leveille serves as a reminder of the fragility of health — and life. Pat Greenhouse

What happened to Leveille was unpredictable and could happen today, because few players, if any, are aware if they have such congenital malformations (known as AVMs, or arteriovenous malformations). AVMs are extremely rare and, therefore, not subject to screening in a physical. They typically only make themselves evident, and detectable via testing, upon bleeding out.

Leveille’s misfortune forever will remain a prime example of the fragility of an athlete’s health, that very thin line between playing a game for a living one moment and fighting for one’s career, or life, the next.

Hockey, and most every sport, delivers these moments time and again, and many of us have become somewhat inured to the reminders, even when as vivid and frequent as those scenes in NFL games with players on their knees, praying as a fellow player, with brain or spinal injury, gets placed in a stabilizing neck brace and stretchered off the field before a silent crowd.

Thankfully, the vast majority of athletes turn out OK, soon get back to work in most cases, and the scare is forgotten. But not always, as fans around here know.

A little more than four years prior to Leveille’s career ending, Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley was rendered a quadriplegic on a devastating smack by notorious Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum. In October ‘95, Boston University freshman Travis Roy, taking skating his first shift as a Terrier, careened headfirst into the rear boards and cracked his fourth and fifth vertebrae. He, too, lived the remainder of his days as a quadriplegic.

Pro athletes live in a world where the money is big, the potential awards high, their lives often full of fame and glamor. They also live with implied risk that can be beyond imagination.

That morning in Vancouver, with Leveille’s life still in the balance, had 30-year-old Mike Milbury disconsolately sipping coffee as he and teammates gathered in the Westin Bayshore lobby to load the team bus for the airport.

Puck drop at the LA Forum was about 12 hours away.

“Doesn’t this seem ridiculous?” Milbury asked me, the lone reporter on the trip who opted to stay in Vancouver. “Here we are, going to play a game in LA, and Normie’s in the hospital. What does any of this mean?”

The next few days offered this reporter a rare, at times excruciating, firsthand glimpse of the raw emotional entanglements around these catastrophic injuries. It included the privilege of meeting Leveille’s parents, Jacques and Therese, when they arrived the next day, and sitting next to them in a small hospital office for their first consult with one of the neurosurgeons who fought to keep their son alive.

Jacques, a truck driver in Montreal, and Therese, a nurse, were told that Normand, if he lived, likely would have permanent paralysis on one side of his body and speech issues. They hung on Dr. Barry Woodhurst’s every word, hoping for . . . hope. They were made aware of what the worst could be, and that the best would bring a lifetime of challenges.

Normand Leveille (left) got a little help from Ray Bourque at the closing ceremony for the Boston Garden in 1995. Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

“I close my eyes,” said a distraught Jacques, “and all I can see is Normand . . . that’s all, Normand.”

Time, the doctor told them, ultimately would deliver the outcome. They would have to be patient. The couple had not slept since the call Saturday evening from Ratelle, informing them of Normand’s plight. They were wide awake with worry during the cross-Canada flight.

“I’ll give you some of these,” Woodhurst said as he wrote a prescription for a sleeping aid, “but [as for seeing Normand], I don’t think there’s a pill anywhere that will help that.”

With Normand still in a coma, Jacques and Therese stood at his bedside in the hospital. Ratelle was there, too, to help translate and console. Their ache was palpable.

Barely 5 feet 10 inches, Leveille excelled on speed and courage, his legs and upper body lean and fit. Much of his head was bandaged. A ventilator aided his breathing, easing pressure on his brain.

Of all that changed for Leveille 40 years ago, his perpetual, easy smile endured. He has retained his love of Boston, his brief time here on top of the world, and still visits occasionally with Denise. He was here last month, per usual, for the club’s annual preseason golf outing. He can still get around a course, albeit only able to swing a club with his left arm, and last I asked, he usually shoots around 110.

“He says his heart will always be in Boston,” Denise told me as the couple watched a game in 2008 from the TD Garden’s ninth floor.

It’s his struggle with speech, she said, that most upsets him. Denise often is his interpreter, translator, and finisher of thoughts.

During that long-ago visit, Normand kiddingly told Denise that he hopes one day his ashes will be buried under the Garden ice.

“He says all the old ghosts in the old Garden never came to the new building,” she said, Normand next to her, beaming, enjoying his joke. “He wants to be the ghost — the good ghost — who helps them win the Stanley Cup.”

FINISHING WHAT HE STARTED

Greer closer to getting college degree

A.J. Greer might soon be celebrating an undergraduate degree from Boston University. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

A.J. Greer, now in the process of making himself a fixture among the Bruins bottom-six forwards, left Boston University midway through the 2015-16 season to follow a different path to pro hockey.

Nearly seven years later, he’s near the end of a circuitous path to completing his undergraduate degree at BU. With the aid of a tutor the Bruins helped him secure, he said he needs only to complete six classes to earn his bachelor of arts at BU’s Metropolitan College.

“Yeah, just chipping away at it,” said Greer, 25. “I’ve got six classes left and I am hoping to walk the stage there [for graduation], either next summer or in the fall.”

But hold that traditional mortar board and Terrier red gown for a moment.

“And hopefully, I’d walk across the stage in a Bruins jersey,” he added. “That would make it unbelievable.”

Greer attended grammar school in Joliette, Quebec,and began high school in Repentigny, closer to Montreal, before continuing hockey and academics at attending Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, N.H. Upon entering BU at age 17, according to Greer, he was the youngest player in Division 1 hockey, but left Commonwealth Avenue after 55 games under coach David Quinn’s watch to play junior hockey in Quebec before signing with the Avalanche in the summer of ‘16 at age 19.

Many, if not most, NCAA players who leave for the NHL before finishing their degrees never find their way back to academia. Greer signed with the Bruins in the offseason, a two-year deal that guarantees him $1.525 million, a touch more than the typical college grad.

“It is easy [not to return], you know?” mused Greer, “You look at your paychecks and ask yourself why do you need to pursue school — but I’ve always been entrepreneurial, and someone who’s always had aspirations outside of hockey. I’m fascinated with the tech industry and business in general . . . maybe start a business of my own and run a business my way, because I think I have a lot of creative ideas I want to pursue.”

Greer’s course work is done online. His current course is entitled “Applying Mathematics in the 21st Century”.

The virtual classes are often held in the evening,, which is often when he’s lining up at left or right wing with a No. 10 on the back of his Black-and-Gold sweater.

Initially, while at Kimball Union, Greer committed to Penn State.

“Then other schools began to recruit me,” he said, overheard by goalie Jeremy Swayman in the Bruins dressing room.

“Yeah, but not by Maine,” chirped Swayman, the proud ex-Black Bear.

Greer decommitted from the Nittany Lions, opting instead for the Terriers, and all these years later is within reach of that BU degree.

“It’s been a journey,” he said, pondering where the degree will take him. “I realize there is so much more to life than hockey. I’ve always been someone to believe that life will take you . . . that you’ll meet people in your lives and that’s meant to be. A lot of people stress about what they’ll do after college, but realistically I think I am in a position right now that I’ve been successful among the best of the best in my profession, and I am going to meet amazing people in my career. Then you never know what will happen . . . and I think getting that degree will help me.”

ETC.

New York crowd tough on Quinn

Sharks coach David Quinn was booed on his return to Madison Square Garden. Bruce Bennett/Getty

That loud sigh of relief Thursday night? Had to be the aforementioned David Quinn, the new San Jose coach, whose Sharks flatlined at 0-5-0 before punching into the win column with a 3-2 OT win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

The affable Quinn, considered a finalist for the Bruins opening over the summer, was booed by the crowd when his picture was displayed on the big center-ice video board. Broadway can be a tough room to work.

Quinn coached the Rangers for three seasons (2018-21), and though the Blueshirts enjoyed no playoff success under his tutelage, he started them down a path that helped deliver them to the Eastern Conference final last season. The boo birds at MSG have no use, or appreciation, for baby steps.

Meanwhile, the Sharks entered the weekend dead last in the NHL. They were outscored, 19-8, in their five losses, underscoring that they likely lack the scoring pop to compete for a playoff spot in the West.

One of their big dogs, Tomas Hertl (eight years/$65.1 million) carried a meager 1-1—2 line into Saturday’s matinee in New Jersey.

New general manager Mike Grier has some serious roster building ahead of him and must be wondering if it’s better to let it all die on the vine for a chance to land presumptive No. 1 draft pick Connor Bedard, a potential generation center, in June’s entry draft.

Loose pucks

Ex-Bruins netminder Dan Vladar, backing up Jacob Markstrom in Calgary, agreed to a two-year extension with the Flames with an average annual payout of $2.2 million. For those who forget, Vladar was wheeled out for a Round 3 pick in the ‘22 draft, one the Bruins swapped to Seattle for two later picks, Cole Spicer and Fred Brunet, in the same draft. Spicer (No. 117), a left-shot center, had one assist through four games as a freshman at Minnesota Duluth. Brunet (No. 132) is a left-shot defenseman, playing his third year with Rimouski (Quebec Major Junior League). He stood 0-6—6 through six games . . . Ex-Bruin forward Mark Recchi, the Hall of Famer whose last act as a player was hoisting the Cup high with the 2011 Bruins, will be among this year’s Tradition honorees Dec. 7 at TD Garden. The annual event, the Sports Museum’s biggest fund-raiser, also will honor Bill Rodgers, Johnny Damon, Lawyer Milloy, and M.L. Carr. Always one of the great hidden gems on the sports calendar. For ticket info: E-mail Rachel Locke (rlocke@sportsmuseum.org) . . . Canadiens rookie Arber Xhekaj (pron. JACK-eye), a 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound defenseman, put a beating on Arizona’s Zack Kassian Thursday night. The Bruins, who don’t face the Habs until visiting Montreal Jan. 24, currently don’t have anyone on their roster who could tame Xhekaj, which could make for a very interesting night in Jim Montgomery’s hometown . . . Best wishes for a fast recovery to Neil Milbert, 83, the gentlemanly ex-Blackhawks beat man for the Chicago Tribune. Milbert sustained broken ribs and other injuries recently as the victim of a high-speed hit-and-run on I-90 in Chicago . . . Lost in the shuffle: ex-Bruins GM Harry Sinden turned 90 last month. Give-’em-hell-Harry splits his time between here and Florida. By the way, the so-called “Pooh Bear” logo, back again as the featured element in those Reverse Retro sweaters, was originally Sinden’s idea. The design was taken from Sinden’s beloved Bear Lakes Country Club, a two-loop Jack Nicklaus track, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A Pooh Bear redux was just par for the course.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.