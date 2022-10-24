Celtics start fast, then fail to keep up with the running of the Bulls in their first loss

Joe Mazzulla was ejected for the first time in his brief head coaching career and Grant Williams joined him in the locker room. The Celtics yielded 70 points in the second and third quarters and completely lost control of the game in a 120-102 loss at United Center.

The Celtics played eight brilliant minutes, then looked completely befuddled by the Bulls’ switch to zone defense and their aggressiveness in the paint. The 3-pointers stopped falling, the defense crumbled, and then frustration set in.

CHICAGO — The Celtics weren’t going to go undefeated, but there are different varieties of losses and Monday’s drubbing by the Chicago Bulls was humbling for a team that had looked so impressive through the first week.

The 3-1 Celtics began 8-for-9 from the 3-point line and then hit 9 of their next 36. They were manhandled by the Bulls on rebounds, not surprising considering Chicago’s size. And second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu continued his Andrew Toney-like run against the Celtics with 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting, improving his clip to 26 of 29 in his career.

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 25 points but it was the 18 points and 23 rebounds from burly center Nikola Vucevic that was most distressing for the Celtics, who are going to face rebounding issues until Robert Williams returns.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 26 points but he scored 15 of those in the first 7 minutes, 34 seconds. Jaylen Brown added 21 points but he was 8-for-23 shooting. The rest of the Celtics were porous, including Grant Willams, who was ejected in the fourth quarter after making contact with official Cheryl Flores after he stumbled protesting a foul call.

Yep, it was that kind of night.

Matters went from bad to worse with 4 minutes, 53 seconds left in the third quarter and the Celtics down 84-69. Brown was fouled and was approaching the free throw line when Mazzulla began yelling across the floor at official Natalie Sago.

Official Marc Davis, who was approximately 10 feet from Mazzulla, heard the words and called Mazzulla for multiple technical fouls, leading to his first NBA ejection. Assistant Damon Stoudamire took over.

The Bulls continued their barrage, outscoring the Celtics 31-13 to end the third period, dominating the paint and living at the free throw line. The Celtics, who made an early third period run, couldn’t get defensive stops and couldn’t make consistent baskets. The Bulls punished them in every phase.

The Celtics were outscored 70-40 over the second and third periods.

The Celtics thought they left their wild inconsistency back in 2021-22 but their first half Monday was their best and worst all wrapped up into a 24-minute show that was rather stunning.

Boston jumped on the Bulls quickly, splashing 3-pointers, whipping the ball around the court, tossing backdoor passes to a cutting Tatum. They appeared intent on ending this one early. And the Bulls faithful, which watched the home team allow 132 points on Saturday to Cleveland, sarcastically cheered when the Bulls scored their first points nearly four minutes in.

Prosperity gave Boston trouble last season, and after jumping out to a 35-16 lead following a Marcus Smart 3-pointer the Celtics seemingly lost themselves. They fell in love with the 3, they stopped defensive in transition, and they allowed the Bulls to peck away at the lead.

Chicago ended the period with a 14-4 run as reserve Derrick Jones sparked his club with his athleticism and activity at the rim. The run turned into a barrage in the second period. The Bulls went on a 23-7 surge and while Mazzulla replaced the ineffective reserves with the starters, they couldn’t stop it, either.

The Bulls shot 50 percent in the first half, despite the slow start, and took advantage of the undersized Celtics in the paint, attempting 19 free throws in the first 24 minutes. The Celtics attempted three.

The Celtics reverted to their previous bad habit of trying to rally with the 3-ball. Of the Celtics’ 25 second-period shots, 16 were 3-pointers and they hit three. Boston was 6-for-25 shooting in the second period and fell behind by as many as 16, a 35-point turnaround.

Smart made it more respectable by scoring the final 5 points of the period, including a banked in desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to slice the deficit to 65-54.

With Noah Vonleh again in foul trouble (four in five first-half minutes), the Celtics were battered on the boards (31-18), while Vucevic grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bullls in 16 first-half minutes. The Celtics couldn’t rebound and couldn’t score against Chicago’s matchup zone, a Billy Donovan coaching adjustment that changed the game.

