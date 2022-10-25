Make a date with dates

A sweet tooth might drive you to grab cookies or candy, but in the Middle East, sugary dates are a favorite sweet snack and a staple ingredient. It’s a traditional food Muslims break the daylong fast with during Ramadan. Diana Jarrar aims to make this nutrient-rich, honeyed, ancient dried fruit our go-to treat while sharing a part of her culture on the way. During her early childhood, Jarrar grew up in Damascus with the food traditions of her Syrian mother and Palestinian father. “Dates can be a point of cultural connection to the Middle East’s long-enduring mystery, mythical stories, and fascinating collision of cultures and people,” says Jarrar. Now living in Los Angeles, she has turned her passion for the wrinkly fruit into the line Magic Dates Snack Bites using dates harvested in California’s Coachella Valley. The lineup includes dates without the pits blended with walnuts and an array of small patties made with dates, walnuts, and other flavorings draped with unsweetened dark chocolate. There is no sugar added. With names such as Triple Choco Crunch, Choco Coconut Cookie, Choco Hazelnut Truffle, and Blueberry Choco Dream, the blends have cacao nibs, or coconut shreds, hazelnuts, or blueberries. With a crunchy and chewy interior, any choice may be a contender for a luscious bonbon. Kevin O’Leary from the TV series Shark Tank apparently thought so. Jarrar appeared on the show and struck a deal with the shark. In addition, the company offers a box called Date Flight, a date tasting that includes four types — Barhi, Medjool, Zahidi, and Halawy — as well as descriptions of each to introduce you to this wondrous fruit. (Original line, $24.99 for 4 bags, 3.5 ounces each; chocolate covered, $48.99 for 8 bags; 3.5 ounces each.) To order, go to magicdatesbites.com.