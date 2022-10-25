Students at some area colleges required to get bivalent booster

Tufts University announced a similar policy last month, requiring “all eligible faculty, staff, and students to receive the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 booster” by Dec. 2.

“In order to register for spring term, students must be compliant with all vaccine requirements,” Dr. Giang T. Nguyen, Harvard’s associate provost for campus health and wellbeing, said in a statement posted to the Ivy League school’s website last month . “This includes the annual flu shot as well as the bivalent Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster.”

Harvard and Tufts universities are requiring students to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot, as the pandemic continues to factor into decision-making at area campuses.

Advertisement

Boston College is not requiring the bivalent booster but is “strongly recommending it,” said college spokesman Jack Dunn.

“We are offering flu and booster shot clinics on campus throughout the fall for our students, faculty, and staff,” Dunn said by email. “We did require that all community members on campus this semester be fully vaccinated and boosted with the first booster shot.”

The FDA earlier this month authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave.

Medical experts say the updated vaccines have half the recipe that targeted the original coronavirus strain and half tailored against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions. Such combination, or “bivalent,” boosters are designed to broaden immune defenses so that people are better protected against serious illness.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, urged Americans on Friday to get updated booster shots.

“Respiratory viruses are on the rise across the United States,” Walensky posted on Twitter. “Take preventive actions to stop the spread of viruses like flu, RSV, and #COVID19: Get an updated COVID-19 vaccine & get your annual flu vaccine. Stay home if you are sick. Practice good hand hygiene.”

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.