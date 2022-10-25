David Clay takes job as St. John’s Prep’s next boys’ basketball coach

After five seasons at Newburyport, David Clay will depart his high school alma mater to become St. John’s Prep boys’ basketball coach. Clay, a three-time Cape Ann League Coach of the Year, will succeed John Dullea, the Eagles’ coach the past nine years, who retired to spend more time with his family after accumulating a 117-68 record.

Clay compiled a 74-26 record at Newburyport where he served as a water boy during grade school before starring for the Clippers as a high school player and going onto play at Daniel Webster College in New Hampshire.

“I strive to run a basketball program that not only wins games, but also produces student-athletes who value education, sportsmanship and community service,” Clay said in a statement. “As head coach, my involvement in the school community and in building relationships with future Eagles will be imperative to long-lasting success for the program, and I will work tirelessly toward that goal.”