Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

One of the best articles in the Globe ever — beautiful, enlightening piece on the music and language of the whales (“Can We Learn to Speak the Language of Whales?” August 28). Most inspiring is the lifetime dedication of Dr. Roger Payne in opening our ears and minds to the splendid world of whales. Someday, perhaps, humans can speak with these majestic leviathans.

Great story that I hope yields a great result. Anything we can do to build empathy for the natural world [moves us] a step away from destroying the earth, which is the course we are on right now.

Slack, posted on bostonglobe.com

What an incredible thought to know whales’ communications! Save the whales, save the world! Thank you, Tom Mustill, for such an uplifting and promising story.

Dorothy Boyle, Milton

Living With Loss

I was struck by Madeline de Figueiredo’s Connections (“Eli’s Love,” August 28). I suppose the sentence that struck me the most was: “One of my first thoughts in the moments after receiving the news was that I, too, would now die.” I know what this is like. The author is not alone. Not in her grief, not in her struggle to go on. That is the conclusion she reaches at the end of the story, that she is going to keep on going.

Michael Bagge, Holliston

A friend of mine lost her husband a month before their 20th anniversary this summer. When we were talking she mentioned how much she was dreading each new day because that put another day between them....[As the author says,] “I still manage to love him more each day for the past he gave me — a past that offers survival in the present and hope for the future.” I’m glad this author found some way to make each new day less dreadful. Some things can’t be fixed, but they can be made less awful, less empty.

spugh, posted on bostonglobe.com

I lost my son, my only child, very suddenly (on a motorcycle I begged him not to get). For nearly two years I felt that there were two of us on the motorcycle when it smashed into the telephone pole. I lost ...the basic will to live. On the third anniversary of his death, I thought about him, as I did every day, and what he might be doing...and it came to me: He would be grieving for my lost life. Ever so slowly, I began to notice that the grass was turning green, and the roses I had planted in his memory were sweet smelling again. I savored sushi (our favorite meal together) for the first time since his death. Over the healing months ahead, I developed the belief that our loved ones want us to find happiness again, whatever that looks like.

Nedeb, posted on bostonglobe.com

I can relate, having lost my soulmate last year, after 32 years of marriage. At the end of his life, I promised him I would be strong and that life without him would be different, but good. Like the author, I have found that it is our love for each other that makes it possible for me to move forward and rebuild.

Staying Sane, posted on bostonglobe.com

Top Spots for Fall

Thank you for highlighting “Six Perfectly Picturesque New England Destinations” (September 11). I’m sure other readers have suggestions or favorites, but these towns sound great to me.

MyLucy, posted on bostonglobe.com

Go to Grafton, Vermont. Waterbury, Vermont, is also wonderful. For a hippie place, go to Brattleboro. In Massachusetts, get out to Turners Falls then go up/down either side of the Connecticut River, [which is] stunning.

ruby111, posted on bostonglobe.com

Dear Wildcat Inn & Tavern, I know you’re reading this. Put lobster Benedict back on the menu.

Eddie L., posted on bostonglobe.com

Went to the Wildcat last spring. Great open mic, wonderful food, great service. Lobster Benedict would be nice, but the place is still excellent as is.

Unfooled, posted on bostonglobe.com

The South Coast towns of Tiverton and Little Compton, Rhode Island, and Westport, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, Marion, and Wareham, Massachusetts, are gems in the fall.

dylanaud, posted on bostonglobe.com

New Haven [has] walkability, bike-ability, awesome restaurants (Union League Cafe, Heirloom, Harvest) and two free-admission, world-class art museums: the Yale University Art Gallery and the Yale Center for British Art. Oh, and THE BEST PIZZA IN NORTH AMERICA: 1) Sally’s, 2) Pepe’s, and 3) Modern.

user_3415422, posted on bostonglobe.com

All of us who live in New England are pretty darn fortunate to have a gazillion picturesque getaway spots within a two-to-three hours’ drive or less. This article is only picking six.... [The authors] could’ve done “600 Destinations” and still missed some.

JoeyA, posted on bostonglobe.com

Changes in Latitude

The fall can be a great time in Key West, Florida (“Finding Your Groove in Key West,” September 11), however, three of the busiest weeks of the year happen in fall: Fantasy Fest, the powerboat races, and the Parrot Head convention. If you are trying to avoid crowds (and the X-rated behaviors of Fantasy Fest), you need to avoid these weeks.

Ruckus1, posted on bostonglobe.com

Parting Ways

I absolutely loved Molly Hamilton’s Connections, “The Chef Boyardee Theory of Breakups” (September 11). She took a sad, personal breakup and weaved humor in. Her worldly wisdom for such a young age was impressive, as evidenced in her final line: “Sometimes we love things in direct proportion to how bad they are for us—there just isn’t more to it than that.” Genius, plainspoken, and spot on. I wish Molly the best in her senior year at UMass Amherst and hope to find her first publication in a local bookstore in a few years.

Taylor Rubbins, Melrose

Ann Landers would have us pose the question, “Am I better off with (this person) or without?”

orlo1949, posted on bostonglobe.com

I think that if a partner and I were already in Zagreb, and they weren’t interested in at least a quick visit to the Museum of Broken Relationships, they probably weren’t worth long-term investment. Many times it’s the weird, strange, and stupid things that make the best vacation events!

dougbaum, posted on bostonglobe.com

Sound Check

The question I heard posed to Miss Conduct (“On the House,” September 11) was: When the young men got into the water and left their loud music on, was it supposed to be part of their enjoyment of the waves, or could they even hear it? If the letter writer did choose to address them when they returned, she could perhaps have begun by asking in a positive way whether they could actually hear it out there, and say that if it wasn’t important to them, she’d be grateful if they would turn it off when not actually listening.

Ann Somers, Brookline, New Hampshire

I think it would have been OK to turn it down and tell them why when they came back. “I’m sorry, it was a little loud for me and you were all in the water.”

Sandy68, posted on bostonglobe.com

Am I the only one who questions the right of someone to come to the beach to set up their boom box next to those who are seeking a silent escape from the intensity of the modern world? If you are wedded to a boom box then perhaps a club is a better place for you. Isn’t the sound of nature a core component to the peaceful serenity of the ocean? A friend of mine has a white noise box to promote relaxation. One of the settings is “tranquility of the beach” — worth noting that there is no “boom box background noise” setting.

piscataway, posted on bostonglobe.com

Baby Brain

Those who are not parents have not had the opportunity to become wired the same way (“Brains of Parents — All Parents — Are Changed By Caregiving,” September 11). It isn’t that they don’t have feelings of joy, pain, and compassion regarding other people’s kids, but it is totally different.

BakerJenn, posted on bostonglobe.com

This is a really wonderful finding. I’ve read that caretaking an animal (in my case, a beloved dog) produces oxytocin in one’s brain, the same chemical that is produced in human caretakers of infants.

RBHub, posted on bostonglobe.com

I wonder if this could happen to an older sibling in a large family. I took a very active role in the care and “mothering” of my baby sister when I was 12. I loved my role and I still have strong maternal instincts for her some 50 years later. I would find a study related to this very interesting.

flama, posted on bostonglobe.com

Does anyone have scientific proof that dogs don’t count? I have had both children and dogs, and I think there is at least a little common territory there.

johannbb, posted on bostonglobe.com

Universal Stories

Per usual this Sunday, I dove into my favorite articles in the Globe Magazine. But this was different because I found myself reading all of the articles because of their diversity (My Boston History issue, September 18). This English professor gives you an A.

Jackie Jackowitz, Shrewsbury

A True Hometown Hero

My congrats to Tyrone Anthony Figueroa for not only his fab article, but, more importantly, the message of his story (“Leaving East Boston, and Coming Back Home,” September 18). My advice would be to get his story out to as wide an audience as possible—there are so many kids of all ages, genders, and backgrounds who need to hear his definition of success and making it, even when playing sports to the max so that they can follow his example and put its siren lure in perspective. I disagree with his opening statement, that his NFL dream didn’t turn out. Sounds to me that his dream turned out perfectly.

Bob Thibault, Santa Fe

This is just a wonderful story of real success: loving what you do, being able to support your family, and giving back. Tyrone, thank you for being an inspiration to us all.

Suz R, posted on bostonglobe.com

Best read in a while — every word right from the heart. There’s millions of kids out there playing and studying right now, pursuing their dreams. Let’s not let them down!

Nossir, posted on bostonglobe.com

There are many ways to be successful. Fame and fortune are great, but making a difference in a child’s life means you touched the future. What could be bigger than that?

salemlawyer, posted on bostonglobe.com

A Representative for All

Excellent story (“Why I Fight to Level the Playing Field,” September 18)! Proud of this journey that [Rosalin Acosta and] so many others have taken. Strong work ethic, the belief that through sacrifice and work you can get ahead in this country, and the appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity to help yourself and others along the way. Way to go, Secretary Acosta! I am sure her entire family is very proud of her accomplishments and service.

Mr Boston, posted on bostonglobe.com

I appreciated this story so much. Oftentimes, immigrants are seen with disdain, especially in today’s current environment and vilifying rhetoric. They leave their countries often out of desperation and dismay that they can’t realize dreams due to limited opportunities and, in more harrowing cases, because of violence and unstable situations. Rosalin Acosta exemplifies what is possible and, at the same time, takes the time to highlight that many immigrants are challenged by navigating opportunities that are not easily visible — and at times not available — because shifts and updates are needed to help newcomers with access.

curious77, posted on bostonglobe.com

A City’s Story

Chelsea, the land of my birth and my education through high school, has been the first stopping off point for the next generation of immigrants (“Finding My Activism Behind the Lens,” September 18). Its political struggles and economic challenges were legendary. Despite that, Chelsea always maintained a hold over its native sons and daughters. My parents never lived more than 5 miles from their Chelsea birthplace. I only wish this next generation of immigrants that same optimism that I inherited — and that filmmaker Sabrina Avilés will demonstrate. I look forward to her production!

SarasotaBound, posted on bostonglobe.com

I grew up in Chelsea. We lived in public housing. After I married, I remained in Chelsea to raise my children. We could have moved to any community we desired but I wanted a real community — and that is what Chelsea has always been.

user_4467999, posted on bostonglobe.com

