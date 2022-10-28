Acton man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting two children

A 60-year-old Acton man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two children he knows, officials said Friday.
Daniel Napier was charged with five counts of rape of a child and seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police chief Rich Burrows.
He was sentenced in Middlesex Superior Court on Wednesday to 15 to 18 years on the rape charges plus an additional three years on and after probation on the the indecent assault and battery charges, the statement said. Upon release, Napier will have to register as a sex offender, attend sex offender treatment and stay away from the children and their direct family, the statement said.
Advertisement
In Nov. 2019, the mother of the victims reported that she was concerned that Napier had been sexually assaulting her children when they were visiting his Acton home.
When the victims’ family confronted Napier with the allegations, he allegedly fled to New Hampshire before returning home to Acton, according to previous Globe reporting.
The investigation revealed the victims, a girl and a boy, were assaulted when they were between 5 and 6 years old and 9 to 14 years old respectively, according to the statement. The children were sexually assaulted on multiple occasions at Napier’s home.
Napier was ordered held and has remained incarcerated since his arraignment in Jan. 2021.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.