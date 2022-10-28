Rhode Map’s Halloween costume party

It has been a tense couple of months with all the political drama we’re seeing in Rhode Island and around the country, so let’s forget about everything for one weekend, dress up really silly, and eat too much candy.

t’s true that Halloween is Monday, but most of your partying and dressing up is probably going to happen tonight and this weekend. To celebrate, I asked Rhode Map readers to send in their favorite costume photos from over the years.

I didn’t have room for all of the pictures that came in, but here are some of my favorites.