Rhode Map’s Halloween costume party

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated October 28, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Dr. Melissa Jenkins Mangili as Bridezilla.Melissa Jenkins Mangili

It has been a tense couple of months with all the political drama we’re seeing in Rhode Island and around the country, so let’s forget about everything for one weekend, dress up really silly, and eat too much candy.

t’s true that Halloween is Monday, but most of your partying and dressing up is probably going to happen tonight and this weekend. To celebrate, I asked Rhode Map readers to send in their favorite costume photos from over the years.

I didn’t have room for all of the pictures that came in, but here are some of my favorites.

Alice Conaty as a reporter

Conaty Family

Teah Markstone as Del’s

Carolyn Mark

Amy and Julia Gabarra as Wilma and Pebbles

Amy Gabarra

Mark Burns and Kathleen Layton as Batman and Catwoman

Kathleen Layton

Mark Teoli as Miss Piggy with friend Kermit

Mark Teoli

Kathleen Gerard as Dolly Parton

The Gerard Family

Shanon Dilloway (right) as Mr. Peabody from Rocky and Bullwinkle (she thinks)

Shanon Dilloway

Libby Anderson (right) as Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters

The Anderson Family

Max McDowell as the happiest kid on earth

THE MCDOWELL FAMILY

NAIL Communications partners Brian Gross and Alec Beckett as a lifeguard and a traffic cone

NAIL Communications

Dr. Melissa Jenkins Mangili as Bridezilla

Melissa Jenkins Mangili

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

