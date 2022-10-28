Rhode Map’s Halloween costume party

It has been a tense couple of months with all the political drama we’re seeing in Rhode Island and around the country, so let’s forget about everything for one weekend, dress up really silly, and eat too much candy.
t’s true that Halloween is Monday, but most of your partying and dressing up is probably going to happen tonight and this weekend. To celebrate, I asked Rhode Map readers to send in their favorite costume photos from over the years.
I didn’t have room for all of the pictures that came in, but here are some of my favorites.
Alice Conaty as a reporter
Teah Markstone as Del’s
Amy and Julia Gabarra as Wilma and Pebbles
Mark Burns and Kathleen Layton as Batman and Catwoman
Mark Teoli as Miss Piggy with friend Kermit
Kathleen Gerard as Dolly Parton
Shanon Dilloway (right) as Mr. Peabody from Rocky and Bullwinkle (she thinks)
Libby Anderson (right) as Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters
Max McDowell as the happiest kid on earth
NAIL Communications partners Brian Gross and Alec Beckett as a lifeguard and a traffic cone
Dr. Melissa Jenkins Mangili as Bridezilla
This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Advertisement
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.