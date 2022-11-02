Hulu’s ‘Reboot’ is solid and sly

Some viewers prefer to wait until an entire season of a show is out before venturing in. So now that all of the first season of “Reboot” has been released, you might want to take a look. The Hulu comedy, which premiered in September, is an affectionate satire about Hollywood and, as in “Hacks,” the tension between older and newer comedic styles. It’s from Steve Levitan of “Modern Family,” and it’s a solid ensemble piece with some sly meta humor about a reboot-obsessed industry.

The show takes place on the set of the reboot of an old laugh-track sitcom called “Step Right Up.” Rachel Bloom from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is an indie filmmaker hoping to modernize the story, in the way “One Day at a Time” was brought back to TV with a more timely sense of family and humor. Paul Reiser plays the original showrunner who prefers the old-school punch line approach — and who happens to be her father. They lock horns, and in the process the show gets at some of the generational shifts in comedy over the past few decades.