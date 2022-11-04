Join the discussion: An afternoon with Mar-a-Lago tourists

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Honestly, Carlie Beakes is underwhelmed by Mar-a-Lago. She figured Donald Trump’s residence would be bigger, more exclusive, kind of like a castle.

“I’m a little disappointed from how I see it on television,” said Beakes, surprised to find so many mansions clustered together. “On TV, it looks like he’s on his own island. I didn’t know all these homes were so close to him.”