fb-pixel Skip to main content

Join the discussion: An afternoon with Mar-a-Lago tourists

By Mark Shanahan and Julian Benbow Globe Staff,Updated November 4, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Honestly, Carlie Beakes is underwhelmed by Mar-a-Lago. She figured Donald Trump’s residence would be bigger, more exclusive, kind of like a castle.

“I’m a little disappointed from how I see it on television,” said Beakes, surprised to find so many mansions clustered together. “On TV, it looks like he’s on his own island. I didn’t know all these homes were so close to him.”

Read the full story.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan. Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.